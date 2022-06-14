EBRD to lend EUR 300 mln to Naftogaz, first EUR50 mln immediately available for emergency gas purchases

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will lend up to EUR 300 million to Naftogaz Ukrainy, of which EUR 50 million is immediately available for emergency gas purchases.

According to a press release from the bank on Tuesday, financial assistance to Naftogaz for the purchase of gas was provided to compensate for the loss of natural gas production following the invasion of Ukraine.