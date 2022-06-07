Economy

15:49 07.06.2022

Ukraine preparing for all possible scenarios for next autumn-winter period – Energy Ministry

2 min read
Ukraine is considering all possible scenarios for the next autumn-winter period and is preparing for any of them, First Deputy Energy Minister Yuriy Vlasenko has said.

"We must take into account the insidiousness of the enemy, whose efforts are aimed at destroying our power system... In addition to the timely implementation of the repair campaign, we must be ready for prompt response and non-standard approaches, as it was in the last heating season," Vlasenko said, whose words are given in the ministry's release on Tuesday following the meeting of the commission for repair of generation facilities.

The Ministry of Energy added that during the meeting of the commission, they discussed the need to update the repair schedules for generating equipment of power plants and thermal power plants in order to ensure maximum availability of generating capacity reserves in any scenario of hostilities.

At the same time, the Ministry of Energy and leading market participants are working out a set of measures to maintain the physical and fuel balance of the power system and financial stabilization of generating enterprises, the ministry explained. They also noted that Ukraine already has experience of promptly responding to problems in the generation activities in a war. As an example, the Ministry of Energy cited the replacement of coal, with the supply of which there were interruptions at TPPs and CHPPs, with natural gas within special obligations determined by Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers dated March 16, 2022 No. 298.

