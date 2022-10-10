Facts

18:42 10.10.2022

Ukraine stops electricity export due to Russia’s attacks on power facilities - Energy Ministry

Ukraine stops electricity export due to Russia’s attacks on power facilities - Energy Ministry

Today's rocket attacks that hit thermal generation and electrical substations are forcing Ukraine to stop exporting electricity from October 11, 2022 to stabilize its own energy system, the Ministry of Energy said.

"It was the export of electricity from Ukraine that helped Europe reduce the consumption of Russian energy resources. And that is why Russia is destroying our energy system, killing the very possibility of exporting electricity from Ukraine," Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said.

The ministry noted that Russia continues to carry out energy terror against Ukraine, and also increases energy pressure on the European Union.

At the same time, they emphasized that even after Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which had been under occupation for more than seven months, was stopped, Ukraine fulfilled its obligations to its European partners in the export of electricity.

As reported, exports to Romania and Slovakia were carried out recently at a total capacity of 300 MW, to Poland - 220 MW, and there was also export to Moldova with different power values.

Tags: #energy_ministry

