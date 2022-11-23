Facts

17:32 23.11.2022

Missile strikes stop almost all generation in country, most consumers de-energized

1 min read
Missile strikes stop almost all generation in country, most consumers de-energized

As a result of missile strikes on Wednesday, all nuclear, most thermal and hydroelectric power plants were de-energized, which led to a power outage for most consumers in Ukraine, the Energy Ministry said.

"Today's missile attack led to a temporary blackout of all nuclear, most thermal and hydroelectric power plants. Power transmission facilities were also hit," the Ministry of Energy said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

As a result, most consumers across the country are de-energized, emergency power outages occur, the ministry said. Lack of electricity can affect the availability of heat and water supply.

As the Ministry of Energy assured, power engineers are already working and doing everything possible to restore power supply as soon as possible, but it warned that, given the scale of the destruction, it would take some time.

"But Russia will not be able to intimidate the Ukrainians. We are not afraid of the cold, the dark, or terrorists. We defeat them by joint efforts, each in its own workplace. Trust the power engineers, trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine!" the Ministry of Energy stressed.

Tags: #energy_ministry #energy_sector

MORE ABOUT

16:54 23.11.2022
Shmyhal instructs Energy Ministry to coordinate with MFA, Customs Office for fast, uninterrupted supply of energy equipment to Ukraine

Shmyhal instructs Energy Ministry to coordinate with MFA, Customs Office for fast, uninterrupted supply of energy equipment to Ukraine

18:42 10.10.2022
Ukraine stops electricity export due to Russia’s attacks on power facilities - Energy Ministry

Ukraine stops electricity export due to Russia’s attacks on power facilities - Energy Ministry

17:52 28.09.2022
UNDP implementing new program in Ukraine to restore country's energy sector - Energy Ministry

UNDP implementing new program in Ukraine to restore country's energy sector - Energy Ministry

15:49 07.06.2022
Ukraine preparing for all possible scenarios for next autumn-winter period – Energy Ministry

Ukraine preparing for all possible scenarios for next autumn-winter period – Energy Ministry

14:21 24.02.2022
Ukraine's power system operates in normal mode, fully provided with energy resources – Energy Ministry

Ukraine's power system operates in normal mode, fully provided with energy resources – Energy Ministry

14:29 31.08.2021
Energy Ministry considering idea of ​​transferring excise tax on electricity, including 'green,' to trust fund to pay off debts

Energy Ministry considering idea of ​​transferring excise tax on electricity, including 'green,' to trust fund to pay off debts

13:10 30.08.2021
Ukraine quits idea to privatize regional power suppliers, wants to move them to Energy Ministry's management – decree

Ukraine quits idea to privatize regional power suppliers, wants to move them to Energy Ministry's management – decree

12:02 25.08.2021
Energy Ministers of U.S., Germany, Ukraine discuss threats of Nord Stream 2 - Haluschenko

Energy Ministers of U.S., Germany, Ukraine discuss threats of Nord Stream 2 - Haluschenko

13:34 08.07.2021
Energy Ministry initiates introduction of black list of unfair electricity market participants to restrict their participation in bidding on bilateral contracts

Energy Ministry initiates introduction of black list of unfair electricity market participants to restrict their participation in bidding on bilateral contracts

19:06 05.07.2021
Energy Ministry proposes to limit sales for traders and suppliers on day-ahead market

Energy Ministry proposes to limit sales for traders and suppliers on day-ahead market

AD

HOT NEWS

Fifty-one of 70 cruise missiles, five kamikaze drones launched by invaders shot down - AFU Air Force

Six people killed by rocket attacks on Wed, incl three in Kyiv region, 36 wounded

There are 11 victims of shelling in Kyiv, incl one child – mayor

Three people killed amid Russian missile strike in Kyiv – Klitschko

Thirty-six people returned to Ukraine as part of next POWs swap – Yermak

LATEST

Some 34 people, incl. five children, injured in Kyiv region as result of enemy missile attack

Water supply restored by 70% in Lviv, half of city with electricity

Fifteen Russian missiles shot down in area of responsibility of Pivden task force

Metsola: European Parliament under cyberattack by ‘pro-Kremlin group.’ My response: Slava Ukraini

Fifty-one of 70 cruise missiles, five kamikaze drones launched by invaders shot down - AFU Air Force

Russian terror will fail, Ukraine will win

Six people killed by rocket attacks on Wed, incl three in Kyiv region, 36 wounded

Biden instructs to allocate additional $400 mln for military assistance to Ukraine

Russian invaders fire at Kherson from artillery, one person killed – K. Tymoshenko

There are 11 victims of shelling in Kyiv, incl one child – mayor

AD
AD
AD
AD