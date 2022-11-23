Missile strikes stop almost all generation in country, most consumers de-energized

As a result of missile strikes on Wednesday, all nuclear, most thermal and hydroelectric power plants were de-energized, which led to a power outage for most consumers in Ukraine, the Energy Ministry said.

"Today's missile attack led to a temporary blackout of all nuclear, most thermal and hydroelectric power plants. Power transmission facilities were also hit," the Ministry of Energy said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

As a result, most consumers across the country are de-energized, emergency power outages occur, the ministry said. Lack of electricity can affect the availability of heat and water supply.

As the Ministry of Energy assured, power engineers are already working and doing everything possible to restore power supply as soon as possible, but it warned that, given the scale of the destruction, it would take some time.

"But Russia will not be able to intimidate the Ukrainians. We are not afraid of the cold, the dark, or terrorists. We defeat them by joint efforts, each in its own workplace. Trust the power engineers, trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine!" the Ministry of Energy stressed.