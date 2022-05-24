DTEK sees improvement in level of payments for consumed electricity

The situation with payments for electricity has begun to change for the better, especially in the de-occupied regions, Executive Director of DTEK energy holding Dmytro Sakharuk has said.

"We see that the dynamics of payments for electricity is changing, first of all, in those areas where there are no hostilities. It reaches 90% of the charges that are currently available," Sakharuk said in a commentary to Energy Reform.

At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that charges during the war decreased in accordance with the fall in consumption – on average in the country by about 30%.

"If we take the bills already from reduced consumption, then, for example, in the west of Ukraine, in the center or in certain regions in the south, the level of payments reaches 90% of the accrued. Some 35-40% – Zaporizhia and Kherson regions. Kharkiv region is better, mainly there where there are no more hostilities," the DTEK top manager described the situation.

At the same time, Sakharuk suggested that before the end of the war, electricity consumption in the country would not increase significantly, mainly due to the shutdown of large industrial enterprises.

"The big problem is not in payments, but in reducing consumption. But without a cessation of hostilities, there will be no radical change here," the executive director of DTEK noted, adding that "the level of consumption is slightly increasing in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv regions, where the de-occupation took place."