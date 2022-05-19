DTEK invests UAH 300 mln in restoration of power grids in Kyiv region

Rinat Akhmetov's energy holding DTEK has invested UAH 300 million in the restoration of power grids in Kyiv region, Maksym Timchenko, the CEO of the company, said.

"The restoration of power grids in Kyiv region has become an unprecedented repair campaign in terms of its scale. In 45 days, 10,000 power grids, some of which were completely destroyed, and about 3,000 transformer substations were restored. More than 1,000 specialists of the company were involved and more than 150 emergency-repair crews," the head of DTEK said.

As a result of emergency recovery work, the company's specialists returned power supply to 260,000 families in Kyiv region affected by the Russian occupation.

According to Timchenko, it was originally planned to complete the restoration work in 60 days, before June 1. To speed up the process, the company additionally attracted its emergency repair teams from Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions.

However, as the general director of DTEK explained, the company will face the second and even more difficult stage - the restoration of backup sources and more reliable power supply schemes. At this stage, at least UAH 600 million will be invested in the networks.

In general, since the beginning of the war, DTEK power engineers have resumed power supply for 1.6 million families in Kyiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa regions and the city of Kyiv.

"From the first day of the war, our power engineers have been making every effort to return light to the homes of Ukrainian citizens as soon as possible. In general, over 84 days of hostilities, DTEK power engineers have resumed power supply to more than 1.6 million Ukrainian families," the CEO said.