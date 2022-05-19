Economy

15:58 19.05.2022

DTEK invests UAH 300 mln in restoration of power grids in Kyiv region

2 min read
DTEK invests UAH 300 mln in restoration of power grids in Kyiv region

Rinat Akhmetov's energy holding DTEK has invested UAH 300 million in the restoration of power grids in Kyiv region, Maksym Timchenko, the CEO of the company, said.

"The restoration of power grids in Kyiv region has become an unprecedented repair campaign in terms of its scale. In 45 days, 10,000 power grids, some of which were completely destroyed, and about 3,000 transformer substations were restored. More than 1,000 specialists of the company were involved and more than 150 emergency-repair crews," the head of DTEK said.

As a result of emergency recovery work, the company's specialists returned power supply to 260,000 families in Kyiv region affected by the Russian occupation.

According to Timchenko, it was originally planned to complete the restoration work in 60 days, before June 1. To speed up the process, the company additionally attracted its emergency repair teams from Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions.

However, as the general director of DTEK explained, the company will face the second and even more difficult stage - the restoration of backup sources and more reliable power supply schemes. At this stage, at least UAH 600 million will be invested in the networks.

In general, since the beginning of the war, DTEK power engineers have resumed power supply for 1.6 million families in Kyiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa regions and the city of Kyiv.

"From the first day of the war, our power engineers have been making every effort to return light to the homes of Ukrainian citizens as soon as possible. In general, over 84 days of hostilities, DTEK power engineers have resumed power supply to more than 1.6 million Ukrainian families," the CEO said.

Tags: #dtek #kyiv_region
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:40 19.05.2022
DTEK delivers 50,000 tonnes of coal to Poland - top manager

DTEK delivers 50,000 tonnes of coal to Poland - top manager

18:10 18.05.2022
Bodies of 1,288 civilians killed by occupiers found in Kyiv region to date – regional police chief

Bodies of 1,288 civilians killed by occupiers found in Kyiv region to date – regional police chief

16:38 02.05.2022
Over 1,200 bodies of civilians already been found in Kyiv region

Over 1,200 bodies of civilians already been found in Kyiv region

14:06 19.04.2022
DTEK will fully restore power supply to all consumers in Kyiv region by June 1

DTEK will fully restore power supply to all consumers in Kyiv region by June 1

15:37 15.04.2022
Bodies of 900 Ukrainians killed by invaders found in Kyiv region – regional police chief

Bodies of 900 Ukrainians killed by invaders found in Kyiv region – regional police chief

13:18 12.04.2022
Kyiv regional military administration recommends citizens not to return to de-occupied settlements yet

Kyiv regional military administration recommends citizens not to return to de-occupied settlements yet

16:23 10.04.2022
Death of 1,222 civilians confirmed in Kyiv region – Venediktova

Death of 1,222 civilians confirmed in Kyiv region – Venediktova

16:47 07.04.2022
It is known about over 400 Ukrainians killed by invaders in Kyiv region, bodies of four people taken out from under rubble in Borodianka – Gerashchenko

It is known about over 400 Ukrainians killed by invaders in Kyiv region, bodies of four people taken out from under rubble in Borodianka – Gerashchenko

10:49 06.04.2022
More than 400 civilians missing in Hostomel

More than 400 civilians missing in Hostomel

16:02 04.04.2022
DTEK remains only electricity exporter to Poland

DTEK remains only electricity exporter to Poland

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine needs at least $15 bln of support for next three months to cover operational needs of budget - Shmyhal

EU to lead efforts to reconstruct post–war Ukraine based on principles of combining investment with reforms - von der Leyen

European Commission to provide Ukraine with new macro-financial loan of EUR 9 bln in 2022 – von der Leyen

Resumption of operation of Ukrainian enterprises slows down – NBU

EU transport system not technically ready to transport large volumes of goods from Ukraine – Ukrzaliznytsia

LATEST

Ukraine needs at least $15 bln of support for next three months to cover operational needs of budget - Shmyhal

Pinchuk Foundation to hold multiple Ukrainian events in Davos, Russian House in Davos to be Russia War Crimes House

Money under Great Construction project for current year sent for military needs – project coordinator

NBU intensifies work on assessing state of banks assets

Ukraine to be one of top agenda of Davos forum – media

NBU supports return to import taxation – NBU dpty governor

EU to lead efforts to reconstruct post–war Ukraine based on principles of combining investment with reforms - von der Leyen

Metinvest's free cash balance grows to $582 mln

European Commission to provide Ukraine with new macro-financial loan of EUR 9 bln in 2022 – von der Leyen

Resumption of operation of Ukrainian enterprises slows down – NBU

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD