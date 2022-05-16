Ukraine, USA discuss ways to resolve fuel crisis

Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov discussed with U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Kristina Kvien and representatives of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine ways to resolve the fuel crisis caused by Russia's shelling of energy and transport infrastructure, the Ukrainian ministry said on Facebook.

Kubrakov focused on the fact that the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine has already agreed with Poland on the permissionless movement of fuel carriers, and is also ready to cooperate with the United States to further improve the efficiency of road and rail checkpoints on the western borders of Ukraine.

"Our main task is to support and develop common logistics projects, raise funds for the restoration of Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. The United States of America is a reliable friend of Ukraine in the struggle for a free future," Kubrakov said.

He also thanked the United States for the systemic support of Ukraine in matters of armaments, financial assistance, and maintaining sanctions work.

In addition, the parties discussed the development of new ways to export grain to foreign markets, where the lack of Ukrainian agricultural products is already creating a food crisis.

"In this context, special attention was paid to the unblocking of ports in Odesa region and the involvement of the UN in a systemic solution to this problem," the ministry said.

The parties also discussed issues of the sanctions policy towards Russia, in particular, ways to strengthen it and close all loopholes to avoid them.

At the end of the meeting, Kubrakov invited Kvien and the diplomats on a trip to the regions that suffered significant losses as a result of Russia's military aggression.