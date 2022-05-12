Economy

16:06 12.05.2022

European Commission approves plan to help Ukraine export its agricultural products

4 min read
European Commission approves plan to help Ukraine export its agricultural products

The European Commission has presented a set of actions to help Ukraine export agricultural products, the so-called "Solidarity Lanes."

The plan was presented by European Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean in Brussels on Thursday.

The European Commission said these proposals are presented as part of the EU solidarity reaction with Ukraine and will help Ukraine export its agricultural products. "Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its blockade of Ukrainian ports, Ukrainian grain and other agricultural goods can no longer reach their destinations. The situation is threatening global food security and there is an urgent need to establish alternative logistics routes using all relevant transport modes," the European Commission said.

According to the European Commissioner, some 20 million tonnes of grains have to leave Ukraine in less than three months using the EU infrastructure. "This is a gigantesque challenge, so it is essential to coordinate and optimize the logistic chains, put in place new routes, and avoid, as much as possible, the bottlenecks. Our communication addresses the emergency solutions but also medium and long time measures to better connect and integrate Ukraine's infrastructure with the EU one. For both short-term and long-term solutions, we will work with the Ukrainian authorities and in close collaboration, especially with the neighbouring Member States, who spared no effort in helping during this crisis," Vălean said.

According to the press release issued in this regard, as of today, in spite of immediate efforts by the EU and its Member States to ease border crossings between Ukraine and the EU, thousands of wagons and lorries are waiting for clearance on the Ukrainian side. "The average current waiting time for wagons is 16 days, while it is up to 30 days at some borders. More grain is still stored and held back in Ukrainian silos ready for export. Among the challenges are differing rail gauge widths: Ukrainian wagons are not compatible with most of the EU rail network, so most goods need to be transhipped to lorries or wagons that fit the EU standard gauge. This process is time-consuming and transhipment facilities along the borders are scarce," the European Commission said.

In address these obstacles and set up the Solidarity Lanes, the Commission, together with Member States and stakeholders, will work on the following priority actions in the short term.

The first priorities are additional freight rolling stock, vessels and lorries. "The Commission calls on EU market players to urgently make additional vehicles available. In order to match demand and supply and establish the relevant contacts, the Commission will set up a matchmaking logistics platform and ask Member States to designate dedicated Solidarity Lanes contact points (a 'one-stop-shop')."

Another priority is the capacity of transport networks and transshipment terminals: the export of Ukrainian agricultural products should be prioritized, and infrastructure managers should make rail slots available for these exports. "The Commission also calls on market players to urgently transfer mobile grain loaders to the relevant border terminals to speed up transhipment. A road transport agreement with Ukraine will also remove bottlenecks," the European Commission said.

Among the priorities are customs operations and other inspections and storage of products in the EU. To this end, the Commission urges national authorities to apply maximum flexibility and to ensure adequate staffing to accelerate procedures at border crossing points.

In the medium to long term, the Commission will also work on increasing the infrastructure capacity of new export corridors and on establishing new infrastructure connections in the framework of the reconstruction of Ukraine. "The next round of Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) calls for proposals will allow support for projects improving transport connections to Ukraine, including for railway connections and rail-road terminals. Against this background, the Commission today adopted a Decision with a view to signing a high-level agreement with Ukraine, updating the maps for the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), as part of the Commission's policy on extending the TEN-T to neighbouring countries."

Tags: #ukraine #eu #export
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:41 12.05.2022
European Commission approves plan to help Ukraine in export of grain

European Commission approves plan to help Ukraine in export of grain

18:43 11.05.2022
President of Czech Republic allows 103 Czechs to fight in Ukrainian Armed Forces

President of Czech Republic allows 103 Czechs to fight in Ukrainian Armed Forces

18:33 11.05.2022
Aggressor commits 231 crimes against Ukrainian environment – Ministry of Natural Resources

Aggressor commits 231 crimes against Ukrainian environment – Ministry of Natural Resources

17:43 11.05.2022
Ukrainian, Moldovan FMs invited to G7 meeting in Germany – media

Ukrainian, Moldovan FMs invited to G7 meeting in Germany – media

09:30 09.05.2022
Canada announces removal of all tariffs on Ukrainian goods for one year

Canada announces removal of all tariffs on Ukrainian goods for one year

09:20 09.05.2022
Ukraine, Canada to return to expansion of FTA Agreement, complete work on it in coming weeks – Economy Ministry

Ukraine, Canada to return to expansion of FTA Agreement, complete work on it in coming weeks – Economy Ministry

12:09 07.05.2022
Biden announces another $150 mln military aid package for Ukraine

Biden announces another $150 mln military aid package for Ukraine

17:34 06.05.2022
Estonia sends weapons, munitions worth EUR 230 mln to Ukraine – Defense Investment Center

Estonia sends weapons, munitions worth EUR 230 mln to Ukraine – Defense Investment Center

16:46 06.05.2022
Ukraine, Poland agree on permit-free passage of fuel trucks

Ukraine, Poland agree on permit-free passage of fuel trucks

15:50 06.05.2022
Almost 70 vessels blocked in ports of Ukraine, six ships under foreign flag in Mariupol

Almost 70 vessels blocked in ports of Ukraine, six ships under foreign flag in Mariupol

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada approves president's decree on forced seizure of assets of Russia's Sberbank, VEB.RF in Ukraine

NSDC decides to forcibly seize assets of Russia's Sberbank, VEB.RF in Ukraine

Ukraine no longer responsible for transit through occupied territories, Gazprom may change entry point to save 1/3 of transit – Naftogaz head

ll Russian assets on Ukraine's territory become state property – Shmyhal

Ukraine forced to suspend gas transit through GMS Sokhranivka due to actions of Russian occupiers from May 11 – GTSOU

LATEST

Eurocar plant resumes production of Skoda cars in Ukraine from June

Ukrhydroenergo starts exporting electricity to Moldova

Rada approves president's decree on forced seizure of assets of Russia's Sberbank, VEB.RF in Ukraine

Ukraine to get second EUR 600 mln tranche of macro-financial aid on May 20

NSDC decides to forcibly seize assets of Russia's Sberbank, VEB.RF in Ukraine

Biopharma covers Ukraine's need for blood products by 100% – director of plasma center network

Ukrhydroenergo continues to buy cross-section capacity for export of electricity to Moldova

Half of Ukrainian companies that ceased operations during war have not decided on their future - poll

GTSOU confirms facts of theft of gas from transit flows in occupied territories

Ukraine's road companies lose over 200 production bases due to war – Ukravtodor

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD