Economy

14:07 12.05.2022

Ukraine to get second EUR 600 mln tranche of macro-financial aid on May 20

1 min read
Ukraine to get second EUR 600 mln tranche of macro-financial aid on May 20

The European Union has taken the decisions necessary to provide Ukraine with the second tranche of macro-financial assistance in the amount of EUR 600 million, which Kyiv will receive on May 20.

This was announced on Thursday in Brussels by representative of the European Commission Dana Spinant.

Yesterday, the decision was made to allocate the second part of the urgent macro-financial assistance program for Ukraine and to borrow funds from the capital market. This second part in the amount of EUR 600 million and the allocation of this amount is expected by May 20, she said.

