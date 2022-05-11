Half of Ukrainian companies that ceased operations during war have not decided on their future - poll

Almost half of the Ukrainian companies that ceased their activities have no specific plans and are waiting for the end of the war, according to a survey of the expert-analytical center of the personnel portal grc.ua.

At the same time, most of the companies that are already operating or planning to resume their activities assume the likelihood of resuming business volumes to pre-war levels.

It is also noted that the Ukrainian business is cautiously optimistic about the forecasts of the resumption of their commercial activities now. For example, half (53.1%) of companies that are not operating today are not ready to make any forecasts at all. They plan to consider the possibility of updating their work only after the end of the war. One in five companies that are not currently operating may resume their commercial activities in the next two months. Another 10% of the surveyed companies plan to return to work within six months.

More than half (57.2%) of companies admit the possibility of resuming business and income levels to pre-war levels. Others are either not ready to make predictions for the post-war period, or cannot recover at all. At the same time, the majority of those who admit the possibility of a quick restoration of the volume of their commercial activities to the pre-war level (29.1%) voice the possibility of doing this within 3-6 months. One in five companies (19.4%) assumes that it will take about a year to recover.

Recovery will depend on many factors. Already, Ukrainian companies note that the biggest problems they will face after the war will be infrastructure, finding employees, attracting investment, restoring logistics and finding new markets. In addition, according to the forecasts of Ukrainian companies, in the process of post-war recovery they will face the problem of finding new suppliers and new locations for business activities, and establishing all production processes.

A significant part of Ukrainian companies is sure that in the post-war period, the sectoral transformation of business will be tangible. First of all, there will be an exit to the European market. In addition, entrepreneurs noted a possible change in the direction of activity in the post-war period and cooperation with government agencies.

According to the specialists of the personnel portal, an interesting fact is that the Ukrainian business plans to stay in Ukraine further. 80% of respondents noted that they do not consider it possible to relocate their business abroad. Of those who see the likelihood of relocation and further activities of their business abroad, they note first of all the countries of Europe. Poland, Slovakia, Portugal and the Czech Republic were mentioned more often. At the same time, Ukrainian entrepreneurs plan to expand and change the markets for their products, according to the results of the survey. About half of the respondents (47.6%) declared this intention. Among the possible new sales markets, European countries were most often named, in particular Poland, Moldova, Germany, Bulgaria, Romania, the Czech Republic, England, Israel, as well as the United States, Georgia and India.