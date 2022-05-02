Second tranche of macro-financial aid worth EUR 600 mln to be paid to Kyiv 'very soon this month'

The second tranche of the European Union's macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 600 million will be paid "very soon" in May.

This was reported to Interfax-Ukraine by a high-ranking official of the European Commission on Monday.

"The European Union has allocated EUR 1.2 billion of macro-financial assistance, of which EUR 600 million have already been paid, and the remaining EUR 600 million will be paid very soon this month," he said.

The official also said that on May 5, a donors' conference organized by Poland and Sweden will take place. "It will be a fundraiser for humanitarian aid," he said.

Speaking generally about the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war, the representative of the European Commission stated the need to restore the country in accordance with European standards, in accordance with the European Green Deal, the digitalization agenda, with the best principles of public administration, the rule of law, in every sense, in accordance with European standards. "This is exactly how we think it can be done, that we can do it together. Surely, on our part, this will require very deep cooperation with Ukraine," he said.