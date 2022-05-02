Economy

16:49 02.05.2022

Second tranche of macro-financial aid worth EUR 600 mln to be paid to Kyiv 'very soon this month'

1 min read
Second tranche of macro-financial aid worth EUR 600 mln to be paid to Kyiv 'very soon this month'

The second tranche of the European Union's macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 600 million will be paid "very soon" in May.

This was reported to Interfax-Ukraine by a high-ranking official of the European Commission on Monday.

"The European Union has allocated EUR 1.2 billion of macro-financial assistance, of which EUR 600 million have already been paid, and the remaining EUR 600 million will be paid very soon this month," he said.

The official also said that on May 5, a donors' conference organized by Poland and Sweden will take place. "It will be a fundraiser for humanitarian aid," he said.

Speaking generally about the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war, the representative of the European Commission stated the need to restore the country in accordance with European standards, in accordance with the European Green Deal, the digitalization agenda, with the best principles of public administration, the rule of law, in every sense, in accordance with European standards. "This is exactly how we think it can be done, that we can do it together. Surely, on our part, this will require very deep cooperation with Ukraine," he said.

Tags: #eu #assistance #tranche
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:06 02.05.2022
Akhmetov donates UAH 2.1 bln to help Ukraine since start of war

Akhmetov donates UAH 2.1 bln to help Ukraine since start of war

19:15 18.04.2022
Zelensky gives EU ambassador completed questionnaire for Ukraine to receive EU candidate status

Zelensky gives EU ambassador completed questionnaire for Ukraine to receive EU candidate status

17:48 18.04.2022
Ukraine intends to obtain EU candidate status in June – Yermak

Ukraine intends to obtain EU candidate status in June – Yermak

13:36 17.04.2022
Flow to enter Ukraine from EU, Moldova for first time since start of war exceeds flow to exit

Flow to enter Ukraine from EU, Moldova for first time since start of war exceeds flow to exit

13:14 17.04.2022
EU allocates additional EUR50 mln in humanitarian aid to support Ukrainians in need

EU allocates additional EUR50 mln in humanitarian aid to support Ukrainians in need

10:07 15.04.2022
EC analyzes Ukraine's compliance with two basic criteria for EU accession, this work to last until June - Maasikas

EC analyzes Ukraine's compliance with two basic criteria for EU accession, this work to last until June - Maasikas

19:37 13.04.2022
EU introduces exceptions to its sanctions to facilitate humanitarian aid to Ukraine

EU introduces exceptions to its sanctions to facilitate humanitarian aid to Ukraine

18:48 13.04.2022
EU assists Ukraine in investigating war crimes committed by Russian occupiers – all those responsible to be brought to justice

EU assists Ukraine in investigating war crimes committed by Russian occupiers – all those responsible to be brought to justice

16:13 13.04.2022
EU Council approves increase in military aid to Ukraine to EUR 1.5 bln

EU Council approves increase in military aid to Ukraine to EUR 1.5 bln

09:12 13.04.2022
Ukrainian PM hopes Ukraine to receive status of EU candidate no later than June

Ukrainian PM hopes Ukraine to receive status of EU candidate no later than June

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Fridman denies media reports about withdrawal of assets, speaks out against war in Ukraine

Ukraine receives EUR 495 min in grant support from USA, Norway, Austria – Finance Ministry

Gas prices for Ukrainian households remain unchanged – PM

Shortage of petroleum products to be removed within week in case of rise in prices – First Dpty PM

Ukraine receives official status in ENTSO-E

LATEST

About 150,000 users connect to Starlink in Ukraine every day – minister

Fridman denies media reports about withdrawal of assets, speaks out against war in Ukraine

Seaports of Berdiansk, Mariupol, Skadovsk and Kherson closed until control restored

Ukraine receives EUR 495 min in grant support from USA, Norway, Austria – Finance Ministry

BES seizes UAH 470 mln of Russian oligarch in Alfa-Bank

Ukraine starts denunciation of Double Taxation Agreement with Russia – Finance Ministry

Gas prices for Ukrainian households remain unchanged – PM

Shortage of petroleum products to be removed within week in case of rise in prices – First Dpty PM

Henkel resumes production in Ukraine at two plants

Ukraine receives grant of EUR 88.5 mln from World Bank Trust Fund

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD