Denmark becomes first donor of Ukraine Energy Support Fund created by Energy Community

Denmark has become the first donor to the Energy Community's Fund to rebuild war-torn energy infrastructure in Ukraine, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko has said.

"Sincerely thanks to the first donor, Denmark, for responding to Ukraine's call for urgent support to the energy sector in these difficult times of war," Haluschenko was quoted as saying by the press service of the Ministry of Energy in a release on the website on Monday.

The amount of funds sent by Denmark was not specified in the message.

At the same time, the minister called on other countries and international partners to become donors to the Fund, noting that Ukrainian power engineers every day, despite enemy shelling, again and again resume electricity and gas supply.

Director of the Energy Community Secretariat Artur Lorkowski, for his part, assured that the corresponding funds would be sent to Ukraine as soon as possible.

"The Secretariat, together with the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, will work quickly so that all contributions paid are directed to meet the most important needs of the Ukrainian energy sector," Lorkowski said, cited by the press service of the Ministry of Energy.

As reported, in early April 2022, the Energy Community created a Fund to rebuild war-torn energy infrastructure in Ukraine, the donors of which should be mainly EU member states, as well as international companies and corporations.