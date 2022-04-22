Economy

15:22 22.04.2022

Zelensky: World Bank to provide $4.8 bln to Ukraine

Zelensky: World Bank to provide $4.8 bln to Ukraine

The World Bank will provide Ukraine with $4.8 billion for recovery following a roundtable talk held in Washington on April 21 along with the Ukrainian government, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Yesterday, during a ministerial roundtable talk, I turned to the World Bank. The result is $4.8 billion for the restoration of Ukraine," the head of state said on Instagram.

He thanked that Ukraine "is heard and supported."

"With such help, we will be able to quickly restore the country," Zelensky said.

As reported, the president of Ukraine, in his speech at this roundtable talk via video link, said the country needs support in the amount of up to $7 billion monthly, while Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that $4 billion to $5 billion is needed to cover the budget deficit.

Tags: #ukraine #world_bank
