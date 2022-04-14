Economy

17:35 14.04.2022

We mulling launch of social housing project for refugees in western Ukraine - Dragon Capital

Dragon Capital investment company is considering the launch of a social project to complete unfinished housing projects in western Ukraine and rent them out to refugees on preferential terms, Tomas Fiala, the CEO and founder of Dragon Capital investment company, said in an interview with Forbes Ukraine.

"Local authorities help us find developers who have unfinished properties. We want to buy them out, complete them, furnish them with furniture and rent them out on preferential terms to people who have lost their homes. We have already found about 1,000 such apartments. Now we are looking for co-investors for this project," he told the publication.

According to him, the project is under development.

The head of Dragon Capital believes that such housing can subsequently be sold, including to the people who will be accommodated there.

In general, the demand for residential real estate in the west of Ukraine will increase, while in the capital region it will decrease, Fiala predicts.

"Naturally, the market will change. For example, the demand for residential real estate in Kyiv will be small and it may take three years to restore it. But in the west of the country, demand for real estate will grow," he said.

Dragon Capital is one of the largest investment groups in Ukraine in the field of investments and financial services, providing a full range of investment banking and brokerage services, direct investments, asset management for institutional, corporate and private clients. The company was founded in Kyiv in 2000. One of the key activities of Dragon Capital is investment in the real estate market.

