Ukraine carefully fulfills its debt obligations, creates Debt Management and Redemption Fund – PM

Ukraine continues to carefully fulfill its debt obligations, has created a Debt Management and Redemption Fund, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Ukraine has always carefully fulfilled its obligations. This is the image of the state. On March 1, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine made a coupon payment in the amount of $292 million on eurobonds. The next big payment will be in September, so there is no reason to start talking about debt relief," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

As the prime minister emphasized, the trust of foreign creditors is important for Ukraine.

"We want to lend money, receive grants, have stable ties with our foreign partners, so we must be responsible," he explained.

"We have created a Debt Management and Redemption Fund. Today Ukraine and Ukrainians are protecting not only themselves, but the entire civilized world. Therefore, we are counting on understanding the situation and filling this fund," the head of the Cabinet of Ministers said.

Shmyhal said that the government is negotiating support for Ukraine with European and American partners, as well as with other countries and international organizations, as well as with the corporate sector.

"As for countries, the work consists of several parts. The first is ensuring the filling of the budget. The second part is global support for macro-financial stabilization. The third is part of the future: this is the Ukraine Renewal Fund. This is a recovery plan," Shmyhal said.