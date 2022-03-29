Economy

13:42 29.03.2022

Ukraine carefully fulfills its debt obligations, creates Debt Management and Redemption Fund – PM

2 min read
Ukraine carefully fulfills its debt obligations, creates Debt Management and Redemption Fund – PM

Ukraine continues to carefully fulfill its debt obligations, has created a Debt Management and Redemption Fund, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Ukraine has always carefully fulfilled its obligations. This is the image of the state. On March 1, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine made a coupon payment in the amount of $292 million on eurobonds. The next big payment will be in September, so there is no reason to start talking about debt relief," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

As the prime minister emphasized, the trust of foreign creditors is important for Ukraine.

"We want to lend money, receive grants, have stable ties with our foreign partners, so we must be responsible," he explained.

"We have created a Debt Management and Redemption Fund. Today Ukraine and Ukrainians are protecting not only themselves, but the entire civilized world. Therefore, we are counting on understanding the situation and filling this fund," the head of the Cabinet of Ministers said.

Shmyhal said that the government is negotiating support for Ukraine with European and American partners, as well as with other countries and international organizations, as well as with the corporate sector.

"As for countries, the work consists of several parts. The first is ensuring the filling of the budget. The second part is global support for macro-financial stabilization. The third is part of the future: this is the Ukraine Renewal Fund. This is a recovery plan," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #fund #shmyhal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:14 29.03.2022
State ready to provide farmers with up to UAH 20 bln of state guarantees for sowing season 2022 - Shmyhal

State ready to provide farmers with up to UAH 20 bln of state guarantees for sowing season 2022 - Shmyhal

20:51 21.03.2022
EU allocates additional EUR500 million to Ukraine - Borrell

EU allocates additional EUR500 million to Ukraine - Borrell

15:48 21.03.2022
Govt to pay monthly assistance worth UAH 2,000 to each IDP, UAH 3,000 for each child – PM

Govt to pay monthly assistance worth UAH 2,000 to each IDP, UAH 3,000 for each child – PM

15:46 21.03.2022
Employers to receive UAH 6,500 for each employed migrant from affected regions – PM

Employers to receive UAH 6,500 for each employed migrant from affected regions – PM

13:26 19.03.2022
Shmyhal, PM of New Zealand discuss strengthening of sanctions pressure on Russia

Shmyhal, PM of New Zealand discuss strengthening of sanctions pressure on Russia

19:34 18.03.2022
Shmyhal calls on France to lower 'iron curtain' over Russia

Shmyhal calls on France to lower 'iron curtain' over Russia

14:42 17.03.2022
Shmyhal urges ICRC to actively promote evacuation of civilians from Ukrainian cities

Shmyhal urges ICRC to actively promote evacuation of civilians from Ukrainian cities

11:57 17.03.2022
Negotiations with Nestle management on unethical work in Russia does not bring results - Shmyhal

Negotiations with Nestle management on unethical work in Russia does not bring results - Shmyhal

16:50 16.03.2022
Shmyhal on synchronizing power grid with EU: our power system to now become more stable, resistant to challenges

Shmyhal on synchronizing power grid with EU: our power system to now become more stable, resistant to challenges

13:19 16.03.2022
Ukrainian and Australian PMs discuss need to increase sanctions pressure on Russia

Ukrainian and Australian PMs discuss need to increase sanctions pressure on Russia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's PM estimates GDP fall due to war started by Russia at 35% and 'slightly higher'

Draft US budget 2023 provides $6.9 bln in aid to Ukraine, NATO, Europe – TV

Ukraine's energy sector as a result of Russian military aggression loses $ 2 bln – Energy Minister

Finance Minister denies any talks on debt restructuring

Ukraine intends to raise some taxes for companies remaining on Russian market by 1.5 times - Hetmantsev

LATEST

Auchan Ukraine calls on Ukrainians to support chain employees in Ukraine

Agriculture ministry calls on farmers to check fields for enemy equipment, ordinance

Ukraine's PM estimates GDP fall due to war started by Russia at 35% and 'slightly higher'

EBRD to close offices in Moscow, Minsk

EBA urges Rada to exempt retailers from paying for use of real estate during martial law

Draft US budget 2023 provides $6.9 bln in aid to Ukraine, NATO, Europe – TV

Azerbaijan ready to provide Ukraine with fuel for sowing campaign – Zelensky

Ukraine's energy sector as a result of Russian military aggression loses $ 2 bln – Energy Minister

Ukrenergo opens up opportunity to export electricity to Poland

Finance Minister denies any talks on debt restructuring

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD