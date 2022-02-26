Economy

14:33 26.02.2022

Czech Republic transfers UAH 250 mln worth of military aid to Ukraine – Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal thanked the Czech Republic for providing military assistance worth UAH 250 million.

"I thank the government of the Czech Republic and personally Prime Minister Petr Fiala for the military assistance provided, in particular, for machine guns, assault rifles, sniper rifles, pistols and ammunition worth UAH 250 million. This is the help of real friends, which will help the Ukrainian army protect Ukraine and Europe from the aggressor," Shmyhal wrote on Twitter.

