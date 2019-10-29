Three largest mobile operators and Intertelecom agree to cover whole Ukraine with high-quality mobile services

The mobile operators Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine, Lifecell, Intertelecom and Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk on behalf of the state have signed a memorandum on covering the entire territory of Ukraine with high-quality communications.

On behalf of the state, the memorandum was signed by Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk, on behalf of the operators by Intertelecom President Borys Akulov, the director for corporate governance and control at Vodafone Ukraine, Olha Deineha, Chief Executive Officer of Lifecell LLC Ismet Yazici, and Kyivstar President Oleksandr Komarov.

"I believe that the total digitalization of the country will begin with this document. Every corner of our country should have affordable, high-quality Internet and communications. And we, in the government, with the president and with our partner companies will do everything necessary for this," Honcharuk said.

As reported, the Ukrainian authorities promised to conduct a total digitalization of the country and achieve a 40% GDP growth over five years.