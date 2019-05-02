Kyivstar proposes new tariff for roaming

Kyivstar, the leading mobile communications operator in Ukraine, in addition to a standard package tariff for roaming and Simple Roaming and Comfort Roaming has proposed to subscribers Ideal Roaming.

"With paying for the service, subscribers will receive additional funds to their bonus accounts to pay for mobile communication at much lower rates," the company said on Friday.

The standard tariff for calls or browsing Internet in roaming provides for a daily payment of UAH 35 for a package of 100 MB and UAH 30 for 15 minutes of calls (for business subscribers – UAH 80 for 200 MB and UAH 60 for 30 minutes). For connection of the Easy Roaming and Comfort Roaming a subscriber will pay UAH 1,000 for four weeks.

As Kyivstar said, Ideal Roaming offers the subscriber, upon request, an individual offer and instructions for activating the service, in which the cost of the Internet can be lower by up to 71%, and for other services by 50%.

Kyivstar is a Ukrainian telecommunications operator. It provides communication and data services based on a wide range of mobile and fixed-line technologies, including 3G. As of the end of 2018, its services were used by about 26.4 million mobile subscribers and about 0.9 million fixed-line Internet clients.