Economy

11:44 02.05.2019

Kyivstar proposes new tariff for roaming

2 min read
Kyivstar proposes new tariff for roaming

Kyivstar, the leading mobile communications operator in Ukraine, in addition to a standard package tariff for roaming and Simple Roaming and Comfort Roaming has proposed to subscribers Ideal Roaming.

"With paying for the service, subscribers will receive additional funds to their bonus accounts to pay for mobile communication at much lower rates," the company said on Friday.

The standard tariff for calls or browsing Internet in roaming provides for a daily payment of UAH 35 for a package of 100 MB and UAH 30 for 15 minutes of calls (for business subscribers – UAH 80 for 200 MB and UAH 60 for 30 minutes). For connection of the Easy Roaming and Comfort Roaming a subscriber will pay UAH 1,000 for four weeks.

As Kyivstar said, Ideal Roaming offers the subscriber, upon request, an individual offer and instructions for activating the service, in which the cost of the Internet can be lower by up to 71%, and for other services by 50%.

Kyivstar is a Ukrainian telecommunications operator. It provides communication and data services based on a wide range of mobile and fixed-line technologies, including 3G. As of the end of 2018, its services were used by about 26.4 million mobile subscribers and about 0.9 million fixed-line Internet clients.

Tags: #mobile_operators #kyivstar #tariffs #ukraine #roaming
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:44 02.05.2019
EBRD to issue EUR7 mln to Eco-Optima Group for building second phase of Yavoriv solar plant

EBRD to issue EUR7 mln to Eco-Optima Group for building second phase of Yavoriv solar plant

16:57 02.05.2019
Boryspil broadcasts video with Ukraine without Crimea received from Information Policy Ministry

Boryspil broadcasts video with Ukraine without Crimea received from Information Policy Ministry

16:06 02.05.2019
Rivne NPP connects second unit to power grid after completion of planned repair

Rivne NPP connects second unit to power grid after completion of planned repair

15:29 02.05.2019
Adjara's finance, economy minister: We are interested in year-round air services with Ukraine

Adjara's finance, economy minister: We are interested in year-round air services with Ukraine

15:07 02.05.2019
Ukraine from May sharply increases gas imports, loading Slovakia pipeline by 76%

Ukraine from May sharply increases gas imports, loading Slovakia pipeline by 76%

14:22 02.05.2019
Foreign currency purchases by Ukraine's central bank grow to $80 mln in last week of April

Foreign currency purchases by Ukraine's central bank grow to $80 mln in last week of April

14:11 02.05.2019
Ukraine and Russia have only the border 'in common' – Zelensky

Ukraine and Russia have only the border 'in common' – Zelensky

14:10 02.05.2019
PrivatBank to transfer UAH 11.52 bln in dividends for 2018 to state budget

PrivatBank to transfer UAH 11.52 bln in dividends for 2018 to state budget

12:46 02.05.2019
Kyivstar sees 20.2% rise in revenue in Q1 2019

Kyivstar sees 20.2% rise in revenue in Q1 2019

12:23 02.05.2019
U.S. Embassy supports State Fiscal Service reorganization in Ukraine

U.S. Embassy supports State Fiscal Service reorganization in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Foreign currency purchases by Ukraine's central bank grow to $80 mln in last week of April

Pumping of Russian oil through territory of Belarus expected to be resumed in afternoon of May 2

NBU reveals some broker deals with govt bonds for UAH 800 mln for 74 individuals, including 12 public figures, with signs of money laundering

Belarus to demand compensation of losses for delivery of low-quality oil

Putin: If Russian gas transit via Ukraine ends, there'll be no reverse deliveries

LATEST

Pumping of Russian oil through territory of Belarus expected to be resumed in afternoon of May 2

NBU reveals some broker deals with govt bonds for UAH 800 mln for 74 individuals, including 12 public figures, with signs of money laundering

Ukraine, Turkey agree on supplies of Ukrainian Konus anti-tank guided missiles for Turkish tanks at IDEF 2019

Belarus to demand compensation of losses for delivery of low-quality oil

Putin: If Russian gas transit via Ukraine ends, there'll be no reverse deliveries

Poroshenko sells trade center in Chisinau

Naftogaz reduces gas price for public from May 1

Five mln tonnes of dirty oil has accumulated in pipelines in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Poland

Naftogaz targets Gazprom's eurobond SPV - Luxembourg-based Gaz Capital S.A

Ukraine, Poland boost military expenditure in 2018, Russia cuts military spending – SIPRI report

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD