Economy

16:02 19.06.2020

Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine, lifecell start refarming in 900 MHz band

2 min read
Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine, lifecell start refarming in 900 MHz band

Mobile operators of Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and lifecell have begun refarming the radio frequency spectrum in the 900 MHz band.

According to the Kyivstar's report, the use of low radio frequencies will provide mobile operators with the opportunity to implement 4G communications throughout the country, including in settlements with a population of over 2,000 people, in rural areas and on highways.

As a result of refarming, each of the mobile operators will be able to use contiguous radio frequency bands sufficient to enable implementation and use of the modern standard of 4G mobile communications.

In the summer of 2020, operators will exchange radio frequencies in eight western regions of Ukraine, the first of which was Zakarpattia. In the future, refarming activities will cover other regions of Ukraine and will be completed by the end of 2020.

To configure GSM900 base stations for LTE900, mobile operators must shut down their equipment for a short time and reboot it. The work is carried out at night, at the lowest load on the network, which will minimize the possible decrease in communication quality.

In accordance with the terms of the new licenses for the use of the 900 MHz band, mobile operators are required to cover 4% of the country's population with 4G within two years, including settlements with a population of 2,000 people, rural areas, transport infrastructure, etc. Thanks to this every citizen of Ukraine, regardless of their location, will be able to fully enjoy all the advantages of the digital world.

According to Kyivstar, the reframing of radio frequencies in the 900 MHz band was made possible thanks to the joint work of the leading mobile communication operators of Ukraine, specialists of the NCCIR, the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, the TELAS Association, other specialized associations and government bodies.

Tags: #mobile_operators
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:18 29.10.2019
Three largest mobile operators and Intertelecom agree to cover whole Ukraine with high-quality mobile services

Three largest mobile operators and Intertelecom agree to cover whole Ukraine with high-quality mobile services

11:12 05.07.2019
Competition agency recommends Big Three mobile communications operators to quit four-week billing tariffs

Competition agency recommends Big Three mobile communications operators to quit four-week billing tariffs

11:44 02.05.2019
Kyivstar proposes new tariff for roaming

Kyivstar proposes new tariff for roaming

10:27 04.10.2018
Mobile communications operator lifecell to challenge refusal of competition agency to admit price violations by Vodafone Ukraine, Kyivstar in some regions

Mobile communications operator lifecell to challenge refusal of competition agency to admit price violations by Vodafone Ukraine, Kyivstar in some regions

18:28 06.03.2018
Three largest mobile operators pay almost UAH 5.5 bln for 4G in 1800 MHz band

Three largest mobile operators pay almost UAH 5.5 bln for 4G in 1800 MHz band

12:28 10.12.2014
Mobile operators to announce decision on participation in 3G tender

Mobile operators to announce decision on participation in 3G tender

14:42 21.01.2014
Mobile operators deny involvement in sending SMSs that subscribers are participating in riots

Mobile operators deny involvement in sending SMSs that subscribers are participating in riots

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz head skeptical about signing long-term contracts to import LNG

Statistics Service improves assessment of Ukraine's GDP fall in Q1 2020 from 1.5% to 1.3%

Parliament adopts law on financial markets

Gas reserves in Ukraine's UGS close to 19 bcm, to reach record by winter – Naftogaz

Launch of LNG terminal in Croatia opens up new opportunities for Ukrainian traders – Makogon

LATEST

Naftogaz head skeptical about signing long-term contracts to import LNG

Ukrainian UGS facilities to be ready to switch to gas metering in energy units by late 2020

Increase in iron ore royalty amid crisis unacceptable – Metinvest CEO

Statistics Service improves assessment of Ukraine's GDP fall in Q1 2020 from 1.5% to 1.3%

Parliament adopts law on financial markets

Gas reserves in Ukraine's UGS close to 19 bcm, to reach record by winter – Naftogaz

EBRD may issue $81 mln to Ukrainian subsidiary of Air Products' and ArcelorMittal's JV

Ukraine intended to reinforce energy cooperation with Germany

Sustainalytics assigns ESG rating to Metinvest

Launch of LNG terminal in Croatia opens up new opportunities for Ukrainian traders – Makogon

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD