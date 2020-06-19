Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine, lifecell start refarming in 900 MHz band

Mobile operators of Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and lifecell have begun refarming the radio frequency spectrum in the 900 MHz band.

According to the Kyivstar's report, the use of low radio frequencies will provide mobile operators with the opportunity to implement 4G communications throughout the country, including in settlements with a population of over 2,000 people, in rural areas and on highways.

As a result of refarming, each of the mobile operators will be able to use contiguous radio frequency bands sufficient to enable implementation and use of the modern standard of 4G mobile communications.

In the summer of 2020, operators will exchange radio frequencies in eight western regions of Ukraine, the first of which was Zakarpattia. In the future, refarming activities will cover other regions of Ukraine and will be completed by the end of 2020.

To configure GSM900 base stations for LTE900, mobile operators must shut down their equipment for a short time and reboot it. The work is carried out at night, at the lowest load on the network, which will minimize the possible decrease in communication quality.

In accordance with the terms of the new licenses for the use of the 900 MHz band, mobile operators are required to cover 4% of the country's population with 4G within two years, including settlements with a population of 2,000 people, rural areas, transport infrastructure, etc. Thanks to this every citizen of Ukraine, regardless of their location, will be able to fully enjoy all the advantages of the digital world.

According to Kyivstar, the reframing of radio frequencies in the 900 MHz band was made possible thanks to the joint work of the leading mobile communication operators of Ukraine, specialists of the NCCIR, the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, the TELAS Association, other specialized associations and government bodies.