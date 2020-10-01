Kyivstar notes positive impact of updating sectoral legislation in electronic communications on Ukraine's telecom market

Adoption of the new law on electronic communications enables businesses to forecast their activities in the long term, and investors – to have greater confidence in investment, President of the Kyivstar mobile network operator Alexander Komarov has said.

"The bill on electronic communications creates new opportunities for a significant improvement in the quality of telecommunications services, their accessibility to end users and will contribute to the implementation of the public digitalization strategy of the country and the State in a Smartphone program, the press service of Kyivstar has reported, citing the president of the company.

According to Komarov, among the main advantages of the document:

- introduction of the concept of technology neutrality of the radio frequency spectrum into the legislative field;

- the possibility of transmission, lease and joint use of radio frequency spectrum and infrastructure by market players;

- increasing the responsibility of market players and citizens for the illegal installation of radio electronic means;

- establishment of a minimum period of validity of licenses for radio frequencies up to 15 years and a transparent mechanism for calculating royalties for frequencies.

"The work on updating the legislation in the telecom sphere has been going on for many years. Finally, the industry has received a balanced law that will have a powerful impact on the development of new promising technologies in Ukraine, which will become the basis for the development of innovative products and services," the president of Kyivstar said.

He also said that the absence of the principle of technology neutrality in the legislative field of Ukraine was the reason that the country received 3G and 4G communication technologies one of the last in the world.