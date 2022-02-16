Economy

11:21 16.02.2022

Japan ready to provide Ukraine with urgent loan of $100 mln


Japan ready to provide Ukraine with urgent loan of $100 mln

Japan is urgently prepared to provide support to Ukraine with a loan of at least $100 million as a sign of support for it in the conditions of the buildup of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan said following a telephone conversation between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Prime Minister Kishida informed that Japan is urgently prepared to provide support with a loan of at least $100 million based on the request of the Ukrainian side, and President Zelensky expressed deep gratitude for this," the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a report on the website after the February 15 conversation.

Japan has been paying close attention to the move to strengthen Russian troops around the Ukrainian border. Japan has consistently supported Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan said.

"The two leaders agreed to work together to ease tensions through diplomatic efforts," the ministry said in the statement.

