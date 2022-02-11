Economy

08:44 11.02.2022

Energy regulator accuses Energoatom, United Energy and DTEK of collapse in electricity prices on market

1 min read
The National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine (NEURC) in a Facebook statement on Thursday accused Energoatom, United Energy and DTEK of actions that led to a collapse in the price of electricity on the day-ahead market from the beginning of February and may indicate collusion.

According to the regulator, since the beginning of February this year, the total demand of DTEK Group and United Energy accounted for 81% of the total demand on the day-ahead market, and the total supply of Energoatom and DTEK Group - 39% of the total supply on the day-ahead market.

"This situation indicates the enormous market power of individual companies and the monopolization of the market," the commission noted.

Interfax-Ukraine
