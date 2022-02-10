Economy

17:35 10.02.2022

Fitch revises Naftogaz's outlook to stable on sovereign action, affirms at 'B'

1 min read
Fitch revises Naftogaz's outlook to stable on sovereign action, affirms at 'B'

Fitch Ratings has revised National Joint Stock Company Naftogaz Ukrainy's outlook to stable from positive, while affirming company's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B', the rating agency said on its website.

"The outlook revision follows a recent similar action on Ukraine's sovereign rating (B/Stable) and the application of Fitch's Government-Related Entities (GRE) Rating Criteria. Fitch equalizes Naftogaz's ratings with those of the sovereign, reflecting the company's strong links with the sovereign and our assessment of the company's Standalone Credit Profile (SCP) at 'b-'," it said.

"The 'b-' SCP of Naftogaz reflects volatility in its operations, following a significant increase of gas prices, its ability to cover domestic consumption needs and to collect receivables in a weaker domestic economy, and foreign-exchange (FX) exposure," according to the report.

"We expect the nearest bond repayment to be covered by available sources, given no dividend payments and significantly lower capex. However, further capex pressure may arise as Naftogaz invests in its resource base to arrest a decline in natural gas production. We expect leverage to remain high compared with peers' but stable as incurrence-based covenants limit indebtedness," the agency said.

Tags: #naftogaz #fitch_ratings
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:51 08.02.2022
Naftogaz in dialogue with EC competition directorate about Gazprom's abuses - Vitrenko

Naftogaz in dialogue with EC competition directorate about Gazprom's abuses - Vitrenko

11:13 05.02.2022
Fitch downgrades Ukraine's 'B' rating forecast to stable

Fitch downgrades Ukraine's 'B' rating forecast to stable

13:12 04.02.2022
Naftogaz may import about 300 mcm of gas in Feb – Energy Minister

Naftogaz may import about 300 mcm of gas in Feb – Energy Minister

12:08 01.02.2022
SBI conducts searches at ex-management of Naftogaz Ukrainy, Ukrtransgaz in gas alienation case

SBI conducts searches at ex-management of Naftogaz Ukrainy, Ukrtransgaz in gas alienation case

15:29 25.01.2022
Naftogaz will import gas from Feb if necessary - Energy Minister

Naftogaz will import gas from Feb if necessary - Energy Minister

10:28 25.01.2022
Naftogaz sees potential for upstream cooperation with PGNIG in Western Ukraine

Naftogaz sees potential for upstream cooperation with PGNIG in Western Ukraine

11:33 18.01.2022
Naftogaz Teplo invites local businesses to supply biofuel to CHPPs

Naftogaz Teplo invites local businesses to supply biofuel to CHPPs

11:52 14.01.2022
Naftogaz concerned about risks of balancing GTS

Naftogaz concerned about risks of balancing GTS

16:26 03.01.2022
European Commission receives complaint from Naftogaz about dominant position of Gazprom in EU gas market

European Commission receives complaint from Naftogaz about dominant position of Gazprom in EU gas market

14:35 31.12.2021
Naftogaz wins appeal in Slovak Constitutional Court within IUGAS case

Naftogaz wins appeal in Slovak Constitutional Court within IUGAS case

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Inflation in Ukraine up to 1.3% in Jan, remains at 10% in annual terms - statistics

France to provide Ukraine with EUR 200 mln loan, guarantee for EUR 1 bln for joint projects

Slovakia wants to explore possibility of increasing gas transit to Ukraine – Slovak FM

Ukraine's GDP grows by 3.2% in 2021 – Economy ministry

Ukraine, France agree on delivery of 130 Alstom locomotives worth EUR 900 mln to Ukraine – Zelensky

LATEST

Level of shadow economy in Ukraine down to 31% of GDP in nine months of 2021

Rada propose to tie gas production royalty to selling price

Court postpones consideration of Kolomoisky case against PrivatBank on invalidation of five refinancing agreements

Energy Community welcomes Ukraine's progress in expanding gas flows from Hungary, Slovakia

Inflation in Ukraine up to 1.3% in Jan, remains at 10% in annual terms - statistics

СomInBank considers accusations of Belgian New Europe provocation

France to provide Ukraine with EUR 200 mln loan, guarantee for EUR 1 bln for joint projects

Slovakia wants to explore possibility of increasing gas transit to Ukraine – Slovak FM

Ukraine's GDP grows by 3.2% in 2021 – Economy ministry

Ukroboronprom, France's Thales International SAS sign cooperation agreement – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD