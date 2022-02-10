Economy

10:29 10.02.2022

Energy Community welcomes Ukraine's progress in expanding gas flows from Hungary, Slovakia

Energy Community welcomes Ukraine's progress in expanding gas flows from Hungary, Slovakia

The Energy Community Security of Supply Coordination Group for gas has welcomed the start of physical reverse flow from Hungary and additional gas import possibilities from Slovakia to Ukraine.

The Energy Community said that they monitor the state of security of supply within the Energy Community and coordinate measures taken in the event of a threat to security of supply or a supply disruption.

"The establishment of a sound legal and regulatory framework is the best instrument to enhance energy security. The case of Ukraine is an example of how embracing Energy Community legislation brings concrete benefits to consumers and industry," Director of the Energy Community Secretariat Artur Lorkowski said.

"It's clear to see that the new agreements with our European counterparts build upon the regulatory and market framework Ukraine has adopted following its membership in the Energy Community. The Secretariat has worked closely with the Ukrainian authorities not only on the development of legislation but also offering practical assistance and guidance to ensure it is effective on the ground," Head of Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine Serhiy Makogon said.

As reported, Ukraine received the status of a full member of the EU on February 1, 2011.

Tags: #gas #ukraine #energy_community
