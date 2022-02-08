Economy

14:36 08.02.2022

Digital Ministry launching Diia Challenge for IT specialists

1 min read
Digital Ministry launching Diia Challenge for IT specialists

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine is launching a program for IT specialists - Diia Challenge, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said.

"Today, according to the canons of the best product IT companies in the world, we are launching Diia Challenge. Now developers, designers can take part in challenges and solve problems where we need help. The winners of these tasks will receive money," he said during the Diia Summit.

Fedorov also said that now the Ministry of Digital Transformation, together with Alfa Bank, a partner in this project, is launching a challenge for back-end developers, where the winner of this task will receive $10,000.

"And every month we will launch such a challenge," he added.

Tags: #it #diia #digital_transformation_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:56 08.02.2022
Zelensky launches debut digital survey as part of digital democracy

Zelensky launches debut digital survey as part of digital democracy

12:30 05.02.2022
'Diia.City' is one of best tax systems worldwide, providing 5 times lower taxes than tax payment under general system - Fedorov

'Diia.City' is one of best tax systems worldwide, providing 5 times lower taxes than tax payment under general system - Fedorov

10:47 05.01.2022
Ministry of Digital Transformation launches push-notifications to check credit history in Diia

Ministry of Digital Transformation launches push-notifications to check credit history in Diia

11:12 03.01.2022
Number of users of Diia app exceeds 13 mln Ukrainians, 72 state services available online - Fedorov

Number of users of Diia app exceeds 13 mln Ukrainians, 72 state services available online - Fedorov

10:57 29.11.2021
Diia users can now download the COVID vaccination certificate in PDF format

Diia users can now download the COVID vaccination certificate in PDF format

18:03 25.11.2021
Future of farming dialogue: Transformation of Agriculture through Digital Technology

Future of farming dialogue: Transformation of Agriculture through Digital Technology

12:54 08.11.2021
Diia moves to fault-tolerant infrastructure, by 2022 state data center to be completed

Diia moves to fault-tolerant infrastructure, by 2022 state data center to be completed

16:38 13.09.2021
'White' hackers do not find vulnerabilities in Diia - Fedorov

'White' hackers do not find vulnerabilities in Diia - Fedorov

17:24 03.09.2021
Ministry of Digital Transformation working on creating 'Fund of Funds' for it projects in Ukraine

Ministry of Digital Transformation working on creating 'Fund of Funds' for it projects in Ukraine

13:52 03.09.2021
Zelensky invites Google, Microsoft and Amazon to build data centers in Ukraine – MP

Zelensky invites Google, Microsoft and Amazon to build data centers in Ukraine – MP

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Slovakia wants to explore possibility of increasing gas transit to Ukraine – Slovak FM

Ukraine's GDP grows by 3.2% in 2021 – Economy ministry

Ukraine, France agree on delivery of 130 Alstom locomotives worth EUR 900 mln to Ukraine – Zelensky

Ukraine launches Diia.City, developing e-customs model - Zelensky

Ukraine redeems 10% of eurobonds 2022, brings redemption of VRI to 20% - Finance Ministry

LATEST

Slovakia wants to explore possibility of increasing gas transit to Ukraine – Slovak FM

Ukraine's GDP grows by 3.2% in 2021 – Economy ministry

Ukroboronprom, France's Thales International SAS sign cooperation agreement – Zelensky

Ukrzaliznytsia, Alstom sign memo of understanding

Ukraine, France agree on delivery of 130 Alstom locomotives worth EUR 900 mln to Ukraine – Zelensky

Ukraine launches Diia.City, developing e-customs model - Zelensky

Naftogaz in dialogue with EC competition directorate about Gazprom's abuses - Vitrenko

Shmyhal: We hope for further support from Germany

Ukraine contracts imports of 500 mcm of gas for Feb - Naftogaz ex-head Kobolev

Ukraine redeems 10% of eurobonds 2022, brings redemption of VRI to 20% - Finance Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD