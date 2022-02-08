Digital Ministry launching Diia Challenge for IT specialists

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine is launching a program for IT specialists - Diia Challenge, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said.

"Today, according to the canons of the best product IT companies in the world, we are launching Diia Challenge. Now developers, designers can take part in challenges and solve problems where we need help. The winners of these tasks will receive money," he said during the Diia Summit.

Fedorov also said that now the Ministry of Digital Transformation, together with Alfa Bank, a partner in this project, is launching a challenge for back-end developers, where the winner of this task will receive $10,000.

"And every month we will launch such a challenge," he added.