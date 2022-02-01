Economy

15:24 01.02.2022

PGNiG, ERU sign contract for supply of American LNG to Ukraine

Poland's PGNiG has purchased a shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States for delivery to the Ukrainian border for ERU Europe, ERU Trading said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The ship with American LNG will arrive at the President Lech Kaczyński LNG Terminal in Świnoujście at the end of February this year. After re-gasification, the fuel will be fed into the Polish transmission system. ERU Europe will be receiving the purchased fuel at the interconnection between Poland and Ukraine until the end of March 2022," the document says.

According to ERU Trading, this is the second gas delivery to Ukraine made by PGNiG and ERU based on the purchase of American LNG. The first one took place over two years ago. The tanker with the purchased cargo arrived at the Świnoujście terminal in November 2019. ERU received the fuel through the interconnection in Hermanowice.

"This is yet another delivery of American LNG to Ukraine made by PGNiG in cooperation with ERU, which is our strategic trading partner on the Ukrainian market. Good relations built over the years are particularly important now, at a time of great turbulence on the gas market in Europe," Paweł Majewski, President of the Management Board of PGNiG SA, said.

According to him, Poland's investments in gas infrastructure in recent years have made it possible to strengthen the energy security of the region and provide customers with access to diversified sources of natural gas.

In turn, according to ERU Managing Partner Dale Perry, at present the task of diversifying fuel supplies, especially LNG, is "not only a responsibility for the state but also a responsibility for private companies," the press release says.

"It is an honour for ERU to have concluded a new transaction with its long-term partner PGNiG to import US LNG to Ukraine," he said.

Energy Resources of Ukraine (ERU) is a group of companies with foreign investments, which specializes in the implementation of projects in the Ukrainian energy sector. ERU Group belongs to Yaroslav Mudry and Dale Perry.

ERU Management Services LLC is an American parent company, which is a part of the Group and carries out trading transactions.

Interfax-Ukraine
