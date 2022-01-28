Ukraine to spend at least $4-5 bln to stabilize economy – Zelensky

Ukraine will spend at least $4-5 billion to stabilize the economic situation, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"To stabilize our economy, we will spend about $4-5 billion. I do not count on a smaller figure, this is the amount we need," Zelensky said at a briefing with foreign media representatives in Kyiv on Friday.

The President said that the West, providing Ukraine with funding and assistance, gives an appropriate signal of support for the country.

"But the question is still not in the amount, but in the fact that they believe in the economy of Ukraine and send the appropriate signals," Zelensky said.