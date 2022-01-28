Economy

17:32 28.01.2022

Ukraine to spend at least $4-5 bln to stabilize economy – Zelensky

1 min read
Ukraine to spend at least $4-5 bln to stabilize economy – Zelensky

Ukraine will spend at least $4-5 billion to stabilize the economic situation, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"To stabilize our economy, we will spend about $4-5 billion. I do not count on a smaller figure, this is the amount we need," Zelensky said at a briefing with foreign media representatives in Kyiv on Friday.

The President said that the West, providing Ukraine with funding and assistance, gives an appropriate signal of support for the country.

"But the question is still not in the amount, but in the fact that they believe in the economy of Ukraine and send the appropriate signals," Zelensky said.

Tags: #zelensky #economy #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:20 28.01.2022
Kuleba, delegation of US Congress discuss package to deter Russian aggression

Kuleba, delegation of US Congress discuss package to deter Russian aggression

20:07 28.01.2022
Another plane with 81 tonnes of ammunition from USA arrived in Ukraine

Another plane with 81 tonnes of ammunition from USA arrived in Ukraine

18:23 28.01.2022
Zelensky considers destabilization within country to be greatest risk for Ukraine

Zelensky considers destabilization within country to be greatest risk for Ukraine

18:06 28.01.2022
Zelensky wants to know clear answer about prospects for Ukraine's membership in NATO

Zelensky wants to know clear answer about prospects for Ukraine's membership in NATO

15:49 28.01.2022
Some 600 foreign guests expected for NATO PA spring session in Kyiv

Some 600 foreign guests expected for NATO PA spring session in Kyiv

13:04 28.01.2022
Ukraine's satellite Sich-2-1 cannot yet generate enough electricity in orbit – Pivdenne Design Bureau

Ukraine's satellite Sich-2-1 cannot yet generate enough electricity in orbit – Pivdenne Design Bureau

13:03 28.01.2022
Kuleba calls media reports about conflict that occurred during Biden-Zelensky talk false

Kuleba calls media reports about conflict that occurred during Biden-Zelensky talk false

12:53 28.01.2022
Ukraine, Canada to expand free trade area

Ukraine, Canada to expand free trade area

10:15 28.01.2022
USA convenes meeting of UNSC because of threat of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

USA convenes meeting of UNSC because of threat of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

09:49 28.01.2022
Ukraine sees 34,408 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Ukraine sees 34,408 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Business to continue to operate in Ukraine even if military invasion happens – EBA survey

NBU worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2021 to 3%, in 2022 to 3.4%

Rada fails to dismiss Sennychenko from post of SPF head

Ukraine intends to form package of intl assistance of strategic partners worth $3-5 bln – Shurma

Naftogaz will import gas from Feb if necessary - Energy Minister

LATEST

Business to continue to operate in Ukraine even if military invasion happens – EBA survey

NEFCO Corporation buys 13.74% in Bank Lviv

Energoatom, EDF plan to sign agreement on cooperation in development of nuclear energy

NBU worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2021 to 3%, in 2022 to 3.4%

Rada fails to dismiss Sennychenko from post of SPF head

Ukraine intends to form package of intl assistance of strategic partners worth $3-5 bln – Shurma

Shmyhal expects to sign ACAA agreement with EU in 2022

Ukrainian delegation to discuss economic cooperation with France in Paris

Agromars blocks sale of its seized assets at auctions - lawyer of creditor company

Russia drastically reducing dollar-denominated reserves – Lavrov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD