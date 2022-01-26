Economy

13:45 26.01.2022

Russia drastically reducing dollar-denominated reserves – Lavrov

1 min read
Russia drastically reducing dollar-denominated reserves – Lavrov

Russia is drastically reducing reserves denominated in U.S. dollars, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at the State Duma on Wednesday.

"We are drastically reducing foreign currency reserves denominated in U.S. dollars," Lavrov said.

"The process has not passed unnoticed. The West is not the only one asking questions. It has become easier for our economic operators to make transfers. The Central Bank has built a financial messaging system, and it works," Lavrov said.

Tags: #dollar #russia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:53 24.01.2022
Nearly half of Ukrainians perceive Russian military buildup on border as real threat of invasion – KIIS

Nearly half of Ukrainians perceive Russian military buildup on border as real threat of invasion – KIIS

11:57 21.01.2022
Zelensky: Russia's attempt to occupy Kharkiv to become beginning of large-scale war

Zelensky: Russia's attempt to occupy Kharkiv to become beginning of large-scale war

11:39 21.01.2022
Zelensky calls for introduction of large-scale sanctions against Russia before possible start of invasion

Zelensky calls for introduction of large-scale sanctions against Russia before possible start of invasion

13:56 19.01.2022
Any price of containing Russia to be lower than price of stopping new war – Kuleba

Any price of containing Russia to be lower than price of stopping new war – Kuleba

10:37 19.01.2022
White House believes Russia able to attack Ukraine at any time

White House believes Russia able to attack Ukraine at any time

10:54 18.01.2022
Ukrainian MFA receives no information from Russia on Russian diplomats' evacuation from Ukraine – spokesperson

Ukrainian MFA receives no information from Russia on Russian diplomats' evacuation from Ukraine – spokesperson

09:27 18.01.2022
Russian embassy in Kyiv functioning as usual - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian embassy in Kyiv functioning as usual - Russian Foreign Ministry

20:59 14.01.2022
SBU investigating involvement of Russian special services in cyberattack on Ukrainian govt websites

SBU investigating involvement of Russian special services in cyberattack on Ukrainian govt websites

12:57 14.01.2022
Russian special services preparing provocations against military personnel of Russian Armed Forces in order to blame Ukraine for this

Russian special services preparing provocations against military personnel of Russian Armed Forces in order to blame Ukraine for this

17:20 12.01.2022
NATO reaffirms Russia's open door policy – Stoltenberg

NATO reaffirms Russia's open door policy – Stoltenberg

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz will import gas from Feb if necessary - Energy Minister

Ukraine expects to launch all 15 NPP units by end of week – Energy Minister

Ukraine's FX reserves amount to $ 30.1 bln – premier

President of European Commission announces new MFA package to support Ukraine

Canada offers Ukraine loan of up to CAD 120 mln to support economic resilience, development

LATEST

Ukrenergo requests emergency electricity supply from Belarus totaling 650 MWh

Naftogaz will import gas from Feb if necessary - Energy Minister

Ukraine expects to launch all 15 NPP units by end of week – Energy Minister

Naftogaz sees potential for upstream cooperation with PGNIG in Western Ukraine

Ukraine's FX reserves amount to $ 30.1 bln – premier

President of European Commission announces new MFA package to support Ukraine

Glovo acquires Zakaz.ua

Canada offers Ukraine loan of up to CAD 120 mln to support economic resilience, development

World Economic Forum to take place on May 22-26 in Davos

Ukraine will be invited to certification of Nord Stream 2 when EC considers this issue – Energy Minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD