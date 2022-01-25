Ukraine expects to launch all 15 NPP units by end of week – Energy Minister

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine expects that maintenance at power units No.1 of Khmelnytsky NPP and No.4 of Zaporizhia NPP, which are today disconnected from the grid, will be finished within a few days, and by the end of the week all 15 power units of four existing nuclear power plants will be put into operation, Head of the Energy Ministry Herman Galuschenko has said.

"Today, two power units were taken out for short-term repairs… After the relevant maintenance have been conducted, they will be returned to the grid within one or two days. At the end of the week, the connection of unit No.15 is expected as well," the minister said at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"By the end of the week, we expect that nuclear generation will operate with 15 units," he said.