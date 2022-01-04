Economy

20:17 04.01.2022

USA ready to assist Ukraine in stability of supplies of nuclear fuel, other energy – Ministry of Energy

The United States is ready to assist Ukraine in ensuring its energy security and stability of energy supplies, in particular for nuclear energy, Charge d'Affaires of the United States in Ukraine Kristina Kvien said at a meeting with Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko.

According to a Tuesday report on the website of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, during the meeting, the sides discussed issues of Ukraine's sustainable passage of the heating season in the face of energy aggression from Russia, which consists in blocking coal supplies by rail, as well as a significant decrease in the volume of Russian gas transit through Ukraine.

The parties discussed cooperation in the field of ensuring reliable and uninterrupted operation of nuclear power plants during the heating season 2021-2022, including technical support and stable replenishment of fuel reserves with the increased load on National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom.

