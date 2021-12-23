Economy

11:58 23.12.2021

Gas imports depends on demand of industrial consumers, daily volumes of its supply via GTS – Naftogaz head

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy has the potential for additional gas imports, the volume of these imports will depend on requests from industrial consumers, as well as on the capabilities of the Ukrainian GTS, Head of the company Yuriy Vitrenko said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

"The issue of additional import volumes will be resolved taking into account the additional needs of Naftogaz's customers, for example, industry, if it turns to Naftogaz, as well as taking into account the peculiarities of the Ukrainian GTS, how much gas physically needs to be imported, taking into account the restrictions on pumping of gas from underground storage facilities for certain days," he said.

According to Vitrenko, Naftogaz imported 77% of all gas in Ukraine in 2021, spending UAH 86 billion on it.

"In fact, since June, only Naftogaz has been importing gas to Ukraine," the head of the company said.

