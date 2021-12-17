Economy

11:49 17.12.2021

Naftogaz ready to import coal if necessary - head of company

1 min read
Naftogaz ready to import coal if necessary - head of company

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, in the event of a decrease in coal reserves, is ready to help thermal power generating companies with its import, chairman of the board Yuriy Vitrenko said in the Pravo na Vladu program on the 1+1 TV channel.

"We, as Naftogaz, have offered our help import coal in recent days, but so far even without this help, companies that generate electricity from coal are doing well," Vitrenko said.

According to him, to support the energy system, Naftogaz is currently supplying natural gas to the heat and power plants in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Bila Tserkva.

"They are paying, this is good news," he said.

As reported, ZN.ua and Ukrayinska Pravda published a letter from the Security Service of Ukraine to the government dated December 8 on Thursday evening and Friday morning about critically low coal reserves as of December 1: some 486,200 tonnes with the plan of 2.632 million tonnes. The SBU believes that this situation poses a threat to the energy security of the state and the reliable passage of the heating season, which can lead to "emergency man-made events, an increase in social tension among the population and discrediting government bodies."

Tags: #vitrenko #naftogaz #coal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:15 16.12.2021
Ukraine accepts two more out of eight contracted coal batches from USA, Colombia

Ukraine accepts two more out of eight contracted coal batches from USA, Colombia

14:21 15.12.2021
Ukraine has enough gas, coal to pass winter – PM

Ukraine has enough gas, coal to pass winter – PM

15:50 06.12.2021
Second ship with coal for Centrenergo arrives in Ukraine

Second ship with coal for Centrenergo arrives in Ukraine

10:49 06.12.2021
Second of seven coal batches contracted by DTEK in USA of 66,000 tonnes arrives in Ukraine

Second of seven coal batches contracted by DTEK in USA of 66,000 tonnes arrives in Ukraine

17:28 29.11.2021
Only balancing group members to get gas for public from Naftogaz

Only balancing group members to get gas for public from Naftogaz

18:40 09.11.2021
DTEK contracts 600,000 tonnes of coal for Q1 2022, has shortage of anthracite for Luhansk TPP

DTEK contracts 600,000 tonnes of coal for Q1 2022, has shortage of anthracite for Luhansk TPP

17:51 09.11.2021
Ukraine needs to import thermal coal in next 3-5 years – DTEK CEO

Ukraine needs to import thermal coal in next 3-5 years – DTEK CEO

17:04 09.11.2021
Naftogaz wants to remain owner of Ukrnafta without Kolomoisky, not vice versa

Naftogaz wants to remain owner of Ukrnafta without Kolomoisky, not vice versa

14:22 08.11.2021
Naftogaz asks German regulator to involve it in Nord Stream 2 certification process

Naftogaz asks German regulator to involve it in Nord Stream 2 certification process

12:07 05.11.2021
Ukraine signs contracts for coal supply from Poland, U.S., South Africa – Energy Minister

Ukraine signs contracts for coal supply from Poland, U.S., South Africa – Energy Minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine will spend all $2.7 bln from IMF as part of SDR allocation by year end – Finance Ministry

Ukraine has enough gas, coal to pass winter – PM

Antonov may build five An-158 aircraft for National Airline fleet

Rada passes law on 'Diia City'

State budget lacks nearly UAH 50 bln each year due customs revenue underperformance – MP Hetmantsev

LATEST

Turkish-based Bosphorus Development to start building first project in Kyiv in early 2022

Ukraine will spend all $2.7 bln from IMF as part of SDR allocation by year end – Finance Ministry

Appeal Court takes NBU side in dispute with Kolomoisky about list of persons associated with PrivatBank

Nova Poshta opens over 20,000 collection and delivery points, plans to open another 1,000 branches in 2022

Antonov may build five An-158 aircraft for National Airline fleet

Limits on tax breaks in mining towns to prevent them from being turned into internal offshores – Hetmantsev

Rada passes law on 'Diia City'

State budget lacks nearly UAH 50 bln each year due customs revenue underperformance – MP Hetmantsev

Ukrainian subsidiary of Sberbank of Russia renamed IR Bank

Potential Russian military aggression lowers price of Ukrainian assets, increases inflation risks - NBU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD