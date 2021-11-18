Ukraine ready to cut gas transit cost, provide its UGS facilities for strategic reserve – talk between Zelensky and von der Leyen

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen have discussed in detail the energy security of Europe during a telephone conversation.

"The President of Ukraine said that our state is ready to reduce the cost of gas transit through its territory and provide its own underground storage facilities for storage of strategic fuel reserves," the press service of the head of state said on the president's website on Wednesday.

In this regard, Zelensky reiterated that the Nord Stream 2 project is primarily a security threat to the whole of Europe and presented a number of proposals aimed at preventing the energy crisis in Europe. In particular, the officials discussed the idea of creating a regional platform to strengthen energy security, the press service said.