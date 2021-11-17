Economy

16:29 17.11.2021

Belarus to cease electricity supplies to Ukraine as of Nov 18

Belarus to cease electricity supplies to Ukraine as of Nov 18

Belarus plans to cease the recently renewed supplies of electricity to Ukraine as of November 18, the press service of the country's Energy Ministry reported.

"Electricity supplies to Ukraine will cease as of November 18 according to the established procedure for interaction as part of the contractual relations," the press service said.

"The Belarusian side will consider the possibility of further implementation of electricity supplies to Ukraine by taking into account the technical capabilities," the press service said.

