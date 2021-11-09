Economy

17:51 09.11.2021

Ukraine needs to import thermal coal in next 3-5 years – DTEK CEO

2 min read
Ukraine needs to import thermal coal in next 3-5 years – DTEK CEO

 In the next three or five years, Ukraine will need to import thermal coal, DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko has said.

"What we see: Ukraine, starting from this year, becomes a net importer of coal for the next at least three or five years in the energy sector," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

At the same time, Timchenko noted the importance of developing a coal import program. "And this coal should not be purchased at the peak and before winter, but a whole program for the import of coal should be drawn up in advance and it is necessary to understand where to buy this coal," he said, noting that it is necessary to purchase, "probably, from the wrong countries, which by the decision of one or two people in one day can stop deliveries."

At the same time, according to him, the company welcomes the efforts of the authorities to settle accounts with renewable energy generation, which will become a powerful signal for the renewal of green energy in Ukraine, and at the same time the replacement of thermal generation with green technologies.

"Before that, we need to take a sober view of how much coal we need during the construction of green generation," the CEO of DTEK said.

Tags: #timchenko #coal #dtek
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:40 09.11.2021
DTEK contracts 600,000 tonnes of coal for Q1 2022, has shortage of anthracite for Luhansk TPP

DTEK contracts 600,000 tonnes of coal for Q1 2022, has shortage of anthracite for Luhansk TPP

12:07 05.11.2021
Ukraine signs contracts for coal supply from Poland, U.S., South Africa – Energy Minister

Ukraine signs contracts for coal supply from Poland, U.S., South Africa – Energy Minister

17:08 04.11.2021
Russia stops transit of coal from Kazakhstan to Ukraine

Russia stops transit of coal from Kazakhstan to Ukraine

10:37 29.10.2021
Russia stops delivery of steam coal to Ukraine from Nov 1 - Gerus

Russia stops delivery of steam coal to Ukraine from Nov 1 - Gerus

17:48 27.10.2021
Govt expects growth in coal production – premier

Govt expects growth in coal production – premier

16:53 26.10.2021
Rise in coal prices forces cement producers to work with minimum margin – Ukrcement

Rise in coal prices forces cement producers to work with minimum margin – Ukrcement

16:53 08.10.2021
Coal has to be bought in extremely tense situation on foreign markets – DTEK executive director

Coal has to be bought in extremely tense situation on foreign markets – DTEK executive director

12:59 17.09.2021
DTEK agrees with U.S.-based HC Trading on supply of 150,000 tonnes of coal to Ukraine

DTEK agrees with U.S.-based HC Trading on supply of 150,000 tonnes of coal to Ukraine

14:20 27.08.2021
DTEK Energy, Centrenergo agree to supply 75,000 tonnes of coal from U.S. in coming months

DTEK Energy, Centrenergo agree to supply 75,000 tonnes of coal from U.S. in coming months

10:22 26.07.2021
G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukraine's statements of commitments to transition away coal, move towards net-zero

G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukraine's statements of commitments to transition away coal, move towards net-zero

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz wants to remain owner of Ukrnafta without Kolomoisky, not vice versa

Another 500 passenger cars to be built for Ukrzaliznytsia in two years - Zelensky

Ukrzaliznytsia to transfer passenger transportation to Deutsche Bahn from 2022 – minister

Naftogaz asks German regulator to involve it in Nord Stream 2 certification process

Ukraine signs contracts for coal supply from Poland, U.S., South Africa – Energy Minister

LATEST

Naftogaz wants to remain owner of Ukrnafta without Kolomoisky, not vice versa

Another 500 passenger cars to be built for Ukrzaliznytsia in two years - Zelensky

Ukrzaliznytsia to transfer passenger transportation to Deutsche Bahn from 2022 – minister

State budget deficit in 2021 may come to UAH 170 bln instead of planned UAH 220 bln - KSE

Naftogaz asks German regulator to involve it in Nord Stream 2 certification process

Kremlin directs question about gas storage in Europe to Gazprom

Decision on Ukraine's involvement in Nord Stream 2 certification to be made next week

TET Group imports 5 MWh of electricity from Belarus on Nov 6 – Head of Rada's energy committee

Ukraine provided with nuclear fuel for 1.5 years ahead - Energy Minister

Kyiv issues M series bonds for UAH 300 mln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD