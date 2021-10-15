Naftogaz simulates different scenarios for heating season - Vitrenko

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy simulates different scenarios for the heating season of 2021/2022, head of the company board Yuriy Vitrenko said.

"We simulate different scenarios: how much gas is in the UGS, when it can be raised, and when there is limited capacity for taking; what production we have, what are the limitations, how much gas can be taken directly from the pipe, how much to supply, etc. ... We plan how to get through this heating season, in particular, to meet the gas needs for all our customers," Vitrenko said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the company also keeps in mind the worst scenario for the country: if the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline starts working and the Russian Federation decides to completely stop the physical transit of natural gas through the Ukrainian gas transportation system.

Vitrenko recalled that Gazprom still refuses to sell gas to European companies on the Ukraine-Russian border, effectively blocking access to transit to Europe through the Ukrainian gas transportation system.

"We insist that European companies should be able to buy this gas on the Russian-Ukrainian border. Then they themselves will be able to book the capacities of the Ukrainian GTS, which reduces the risk of interruption of transit. Thus, Gazprom would show the German regulator, which is considering the certification of the Nord Stream 2 operator, that Russia is ready to comply with European legislation and perceives gas as a commodity, and not a weapon or a tool of blackmail," he said.