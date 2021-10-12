Economy

13:38 12.10.2021

European Commission exploring different scenarios to secure gas supplies to Ukraine – von der Leyen

2 min read
The European Commission, along with Ukrainian experts, is exploring different scenarios to ensure sufficient gas supplies for Ukraine, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has said.

"Another issue in which we support Ukraine entirely is energy security. I understand Ukraine's concerns about gas supplies, given the much smaller gas supplies from Gazprom. This is not an issue for this winter, but also for winters to come, and therefore the Commission together with Ukrainian experts, is exploring right now different scenarios to secure sufficient supplies for Ukraine," von der Leyen said at a press conference following the 23rd Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv on Tuesday.

She said the EU will also work closely with Ukraine to increase gas supply capacity from EU member states, which includes the possibility of working on an arrangement to reverse the flow of an additional gas pipeline from Slovakia.

"We are also work closely with Ukraine to increase gas supply capacity coming from EU Member States," von der Leyen said.

The President of the European Commission said that Ukraine remains and must remain a reliable transit country.

She said the leaders also discussed how Ukraine can improve its energy independence, namely energy efficiency.

"By improving its level of energy efficiency to that of its closest EU neighbours, Ukraine would no longer need to import any gas," von der Leyen said.

Tags: #eu #leyen #ukraine #gas
