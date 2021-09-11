Ukraine insists on enshrining intl guarantees in case of Russia's abuse of Nord Stream 2 – President's Office head

Ukraine insists on enshrining international guarantees in case of Russia's abuse of Nord Stream 2," Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said.

"And during the meeting with Federal Chancellor [Angela] Merkel, and during the visit of President [Volodymyr] Zelensky to Washington, we really heard, especially from the American side, about the specific steps that will be taken in the event that the H-hour comes. But we are still waiting that it will be on paper," Yermak said at the YES Brainstorming conference in Kyiv on Saturday.

He said Ukraine is already cooperating with European and U.S. partners in order to obtain an international legal mechanism of guarantees and steps to ensure Ukraine's national security in the event of the operation of Nord Stream 2.

"I really want to say that the sanctions mechanism that worked – it works," the head of the President's Office said.

YES Brainstorming is organized by the Yalta European Strategy (YES) and Victor Pinchuk Foundation.