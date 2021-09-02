Economy

12:40 02.09.2021

U.S. to be ready to apply sanctions in event of threat to Ukraine's energy security – Zelensky

The United States may introduce sanctions if Ukraine's energy independence is jeopardized after the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is put into operation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"If Ukrainian rights are violated, if energy security is breached, the U.S. will be ready to apply its sanctions policy," Zelensky said in response to questions from journalists following a meeting with members of Congress in Washington.

"I told the president [Joe Biden] outright that we will counter this energy weapon no matter what," he said.

In their joint strategic partnership statement, Ukraine and the U.S. said that they view the Nord Stream 2 project as a threat to European energy security. Kyiv and Washington also agreed to support efforts to increase the capacity for gas supplies to Ukraine from diversified sources.

