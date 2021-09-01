Zelensky presents Transformation Plan of Ukraine with 80 projects totally worth $277 bln

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky took part in the presentation of the Transformation Plan of Ukraine to representatives of U.S. think tanks and journalists during his working visit to the United States, the press service of the head of state has reported.

"We have a clear vision of what Ukraine should become in five to ten years. This is an ambitious plan for the transformation of our state. More justice, more opportunities – we are building a successful and stable Ukraine," the president said.

He said that the document, entitled "A Greater Justice and Opportunity - Building Prosperous and Resilient Ukraine," defines the vision of Ukraine's development for the coming years as "an outpost of security, digital, infrastructural and agricultural hub."

According to Zelensky, the plan for transforming the Ukrainian economy defines ambitious goals for the development of human capital, ensuring a "green" transformation and energy security of the country.

He added that the document is a tool for the development of strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States in the economy and contains specific joint economic and investment projects.

"More than 80 projects laid down in the plan are ambitious projects totaling $277 billion. They provide for financing from the state budget of Ukraine, as well as attracting international assistance programs, loans, investments," the president said and expressed hope that the U.S. partners will actively join the implementation of this ambitious plan.

In his speech, the President said that over the 30 years since the restoration of independence, our country has lost many opportunities, as politicians are constantly postponing changes "until tomorrow." At the same time, the president said that now the anti-corruption architecture is being strengthened in Ukraine, corrupt officials are being held accountable, the land market has been opened, laws are being adopted to support Ukrainian and foreign investors, and the rule of law and reform of the judicial system are an absolute priority.

"All these changes are taking place in conditions of war. Security remains a key challenge for Ukraine. And the full restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity is a key goal," he said.