Economy

10:40 01.09.2021

Zelensky presents Transformation Plan of Ukraine with 80 projects totally worth $277 bln

2 min read
Zelensky presents Transformation Plan of Ukraine with 80 projects totally worth $277 bln

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky took part in the presentation of the Transformation Plan of Ukraine to representatives of U.S. think tanks and journalists during his working visit to the United States, the press service of the head of state has reported.

"We have a clear vision of what Ukraine should become in five to ten years. This is an ambitious plan for the transformation of our state. More justice, more opportunities – we are building a successful and stable Ukraine," the president said.

He said that the document, entitled "A Greater Justice and Opportunity - Building Prosperous and Resilient Ukraine," defines the vision of Ukraine's development for the coming years as "an outpost of security, digital, infrastructural and agricultural hub."

According to Zelensky, the plan for transforming the Ukrainian economy defines ambitious goals for the development of human capital, ensuring a "green" transformation and energy security of the country.

He added that the document is a tool for the development of strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States in the economy and contains specific joint economic and investment projects.

"More than 80 projects laid down in the plan are ambitious projects totaling $277 billion. They provide for financing from the state budget of Ukraine, as well as attracting international assistance programs, loans, investments," the president said and expressed hope that the U.S. partners will actively join the implementation of this ambitious plan.

In his speech, the President said that over the 30 years since the restoration of independence, our country has lost many opportunities, as politicians are constantly postponing changes "until tomorrow." At the same time, the president said that now the anti-corruption architecture is being strengthened in Ukraine, corrupt officials are being held accountable, the land market has been opened, laws are being adopted to support Ukrainian and foreign investors, and the rule of law and reform of the judicial system are an absolute priority.

"All these changes are taking place in conditions of war. Security remains a key challenge for Ukraine. And the full restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity is a key goal," he said.

Tags: #plan #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:40 01.09.2021
Zelensky to meet with U.S. business reps ahead of meeting with Biden

Zelensky to meet with U.S. business reps ahead of meeting with Biden

12:28 01.09.2021
Biden should seize on Zelensky meeting as opportunity to start rebuilding America's reputation as ally that keeps its pledges - FT

Biden should seize on Zelensky meeting as opportunity to start rebuilding America's reputation as ally that keeps its pledges - FT

11:02 01.09.2021
Biden to host Zelensky at White House Oval Office, no joint briefing scheduled

Biden to host Zelensky at White House Oval Office, no joint briefing scheduled

10:02 31.08.2021
Zelensky couple arrives in Washington as part of working visit, upcoming meeting of Ukrainian-U.S. leaders – press service

Zelensky couple arrives in Washington as part of working visit, upcoming meeting of Ukrainian-U.S. leaders – press service

12:40 30.08.2021
Razumkov: Issue of Donbas war to be priority at talks between Ukrainian, U.S. Presidents

Razumkov: Issue of Donbas war to be priority at talks between Ukrainian, U.S. Presidents

10:42 30.08.2021
Shift of Zelensky-Biden meeting connected with expiration of Taliban ultimatum on evacuation of foreigners from Kabul airport

Shift of Zelensky-Biden meeting connected with expiration of Taliban ultimatum on evacuation of foreigners from Kabul airport

09:14 30.08.2021
Zelensky to be in Washington on Aug 31, Sept 1, before traveling to California - Ukrainian ambassador to U.S.

Zelensky to be in Washington on Aug 31, Sept 1, before traveling to California - Ukrainian ambassador to U.S.

11:39 28.08.2021
No indicators about possible postponement of Zelensky-Biden meeting – Kuleba

No indicators about possible postponement of Zelensky-Biden meeting – Kuleba

15:39 27.08.2021
Zelensky: EU countries must recognize European perspective of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova

Zelensky: EU countries must recognize European perspective of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova

15:20 27.08.2021
Zelensky invites Moldova, Romania to join strengthening of naval cooperation in Black Sea

Zelensky invites Moldova, Romania to join strengthening of naval cooperation in Black Sea

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Energoatom, Westinghouse Electric sign memo on construction of power units at Khmelnytsky NPP for $30 bln

ICU announces launch of Ukraine's first mobile application for online trade in govt bonds

Naftogaz seeks help from German special rep for Nord Stream 2 in transfer of gas transmission points to Russia-Ukraine border

Gazprom could possibly have to sell Nord Steam 2, EU believes – newspaper

Marchenko: Finance Ministry's goal in public debt market is to switch to long-term instruments, dictate conditions

LATEST

Ukroboronprom, U.S. defense companies sign three cooperation agreements for $2.5 bln

Farmak automates recruitment procedure

Energoatom, Westinghouse Electric sign memo on construction of power units at Khmelnytsky NPP for $30 bln

Polish concern Orlen has actual plan to enter Ukrainian market of oil products – Energy minister

Westinghouse negotiates fuel supplies for VVER-440 with Finland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary

Westinghouse to supply nine batches of fuel for Ukrainian NPPs in 2021

RGC successfully conducts hydrogen tests on gas control equipment in Chuhuiv

Energy Ministry considering idea of ​​transferring excise tax on electricity, including 'green,' to trust fund to pay off debts

All major services of Kyiv airport to be transferred to e-format - development director

Haluschenko: Energy Ministry developing new national plan for reduction of emissions

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD