Marchenko: United States exploring possibility of providing Ukraine with guarantees on national debt
The United States is considering the possibility of resuming the practice of providing Ukraine with guarantees on government debt bonds, Finance Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko said.
"There was a meeting in the United States Department of the Treasury . We discussed issues of obtaining a new guarantee, renewing the old, other options for possible assistance to Ukraine from the United States," he told Interfax-Ukraine, commenting on his visit to Washington this July.
"The U.S. government is considering the possibility of providing guarantees to Ukraine in this format. Ukraine is a priority if such a decision is made. The previous [Donald] Trump administration did not use such a practice, but the current one is still forming a position," Marchenko said.
The minister said the key condition for such a decision will be continued cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).