Economy

11:22 12.08.2021

Ukrzaliznytsia not ready for grain season – new acting head

2 min read
Ukrzaliznytsia not ready for grain season – new acting head

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia in 2021 failed preparation for the grain season – only 3,000 out of 11,400 grain carriages of the company are ready, about 2,700 more are in the seasonal reserve, which is already late "to restore," because the season has already begun, new acting Board Chiarman of Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Kamyshin said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the rest of the cars "simply did not undergo timely repairs."

"As of July 9, only 15% of the planned repairs were completed, and 85% were failed. Let me remind you that the working fleet in the peak season is 11,400 grain carriers. Alas, it is simply impossible to repair either 3,000 grain carriers or 6,000 required. With gondola cars it is still more interesting – private rolling stock in this category now costs UAH 600-800 per day, Ukrzaliznytsia's gondola cars – from UAH 1,000. At the same time, Ukrzaliznytsia's gondola cars are simply not available," he said.

Kamyshin also said that Ukrzaliznytsia is not ready for the grain season, not only with cars, but also with locomotives. "Moreover, the problem with locomotives arose due to the fact that all the necessary running parts for repairs were not purchased in due time... For example, bandages for locomotives are produced by only one Polish company," the new acting head of the company said.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #grain
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:59 02.08.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia restores 70% of long-distance passenger traffic in July from 2019 level

Ukrzaliznytsia restores 70% of long-distance passenger traffic in July from 2019 level

09:58 30.07.2021
Rail tracks to Chornobyl NPP ready for operation, first test train passes – Ukrzaliznytsia

Rail tracks to Chornobyl NPP ready for operation, first test train passes – Ukrzaliznytsia

14:47 29.07.2021
S&P upgrades Ukrzaliznytsia to 'CCC+' on improved liquidity, outlook stable

S&P upgrades Ukrzaliznytsia to 'CCC+' on improved liquidity, outlook stable

13:46 29.07.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia records increase in daily cargo handling by more than 11% compared to June 2021

Ukrzaliznytsia records increase in daily cargo handling by more than 11% compared to June 2021

09:19 23.07.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia again discussing cooperation options with Deutsche Bahn

Ukrzaliznytsia again discussing cooperation options with Deutsche Bahn

12:01 16.07.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia posts UAH 227.4 mln profit in Q2 against UAH 1.8 bln loss a year earlier

Ukrzaliznytsia posts UAH 227.4 mln profit in Q2 against UAH 1.8 bln loss a year earlier

11:52 09.07.2021
Demand for five-year eurobonds of Ukrzaliznytsia for $300 mln at 7.875% double supply

Demand for five-year eurobonds of Ukrzaliznytsia for $300 mln at 7.875% double supply

12:55 06.07.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia plans five-year eurobonds for $300 mln, appoints organizers

Ukrzaliznytsia plans five-year eurobonds for $300 mln, appoints organizers

10:42 06.07.2021
Market offers to pay for lease of stations 50% more than expected - Ukrzaliznytsia

Market offers to pay for lease of stations 50% more than expected - Ukrzaliznytsia

12:29 15.06.2021
New Infrastructure Minister given task of removing Ukrzaliznytsia from bankruptcy – Zelensky

New Infrastructure Minister given task of removing Ukrzaliznytsia from bankruptcy – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian Startup Fund finances almost 200 startups for almost $5 mln – Finance Ministry

Zlochevsky reassigns control over his gas production assets to his daughters

Ukrnafta receives over UAH 2.3 bln from restructured receivables – CEO

IMF to provide Ukraine with over $2.7 bln before 30th anniversary of Independence – President's Office

NSDC considers possibility of imposing temporary administrations at energy enterprises – Danilov

LATEST

Ukraine's Economy Ministry expects GDP growth of over 1% in H1 2021, growth of 4% late 2021 – minister

Ukraine, US should deepen energy dialog – Ukraine's energy minister

Inflation in Ukraine up to 10.2% in July - statistics

Vodafone Ukraine, Raiffeisen Bank International AG sign contract to manage derivatives

EBA asks MPs not to support bill allowing sale of alcohol, tobacco products only in specialized stores

Ukrainian Startup Fund finances almost 200 startups for almost $5 mln – Finance Ministry

Antimonopoly committee permits Zlochevsky's company to gain control over three oil&gas fields in Luhansk region

Zlochevsky reassigns control over his gas production assets to his daughters

Farmak increases exports to Latin America

Ukraine could receive $700 mln tranche from IMF in Sept, possible extension of SBA – president's economic advisor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD