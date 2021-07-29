Economy

16:56 29.07.2021

Nova Poshta tests delivery of parcel by drone from Kyiv to Kharkiv

2 min read
Nova Poshta tests delivery of parcel by drone from Kyiv to Kharkiv

 Nova Poshta has tested delivery using a drone, the test parcel rose to an altitude of 300 meters at 07:00 from the Chaika airfield (Kyiv region) and arrived at Korotych airfield (Kharkiv region) at 12:00.

According to the press service of the company, the parcel departed in the opposite direction at 14:00 from Korotych and will arrive in Kyiv at 19:00.

The test dispatch was carried out on a Discovery drone of the Ukrainian company Aerodron.

"For the first time in the world, a drone with a parcel flew a distance of 480 km. In addition to Nova Poshta, no other logistics company has dared to do this. Our plans are to reduce the flight time to three hours and scale the delivery by drones, making it available for the majority of clients," CEO of the company Oleksandr Bulba said.

Nova Poshta notes that the next test flight is planned to Lviv and will take place in August. In the future, the flight time will be reduced to three hours, and the total weight of the cargo to be transported will be 250 kg or more.

The company plans to launch the service into commercial operation as early as 2022.

Speaking about how the package is delivered by a drone, Nova Poshta said that first it is delivered from the sorting terminal to the airfield, where it is loaded into a special compartment of the drone. Then it goes along a preprogrammed route.

"For parcels, this type of transportation is absolutely safe. In the sky, the drone behaves like a real plane and is able to recognize any obstacles in its path. In particular, the drone is equipped with a special parachute. Therefore, in case of unforeseen circumstances, the protective system will work, and it will land with its help. In addition, the drone is monitored by an operator who controls the device in case of dangerous moments and can take control. During testing, the parcel was additionally accompanied by an aircraft in the air," the company said.

Tags: #nova_poshta
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:12 09.07.2021
There won't be such fine, it's inadequate - head of Consumer Protection Service on UAH 326 mln fine imposed on Nova Poshta

There won't be such fine, it's inadequate - head of Consumer Protection Service on UAH 326 mln fine imposed on Nova Poshta

12:43 03.06.2021
Nova Poshta invests UAH 6 mln in KSE over three years – company

Nova Poshta invests UAH 6 mln in KSE over three years – company

15:53 28.04.2021
Nova Poshta Global launches delivery from German online stores

Nova Poshta Global launches delivery from German online stores

15:06 23.04.2021
Nova Poshta increases payments to budgets by 20% in 2020

Nova Poshta increases payments to budgets by 20% in 2020

10:42 13.04.2021
Nova Poshta opens automated sorting terminal in Cherkasy

Nova Poshta opens automated sorting terminal in Cherkasy

09:57 30.03.2021
Nova Poshta allocates another UAH 10 mln to fight COVID-19 in rural hospitals

Nova Poshta allocates another UAH 10 mln to fight COVID-19 in rural hospitals

12:52 05.01.2021
Nova Poshta to open 40 business branches in 2021, looking for co-investors

Nova Poshta to open 40 business branches in 2021, looking for co-investors

16:44 16.12.2020
Nova Poshta invests UAH 12 mln in opening service center at checkpoint in Novotroitske

Nova Poshta invests UAH 12 mln in opening service center at checkpoint in Novotroitske

18:55 07.12.2020
Nova Poshta Global creates hub for intl shipments in Lviv, launches cargo flights from U.S., China to Lviv

Nova Poshta Global creates hub for intl shipments in Lviv, launches cargo flights from U.S., China to Lviv

17:22 04.12.2020
Nova Poshta launches Kharkiv innovation terminal in test mode

Nova Poshta launches Kharkiv innovation terminal in test mode

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

S&P upgrades Ukrzaliznytsia to 'CCC+' on improved liquidity, outlook stable

President Zelensky, IMF Managing Director Georgieva have phone call

IMF mission to visit Ukraine in Sept – IMF managing director

Ukraine gets $500 mln from extra placement of 2029 eurobonds

Naftogaz could see UAH 105 bln of losses instead of declared profit of UAH 12.6 bln in Q1 2021 – head

LATEST

Saakashvili presents principles of deregulation of SMEs in Ukraine

S&P upgrades Ukrzaliznytsia to 'CCC+' on improved liquidity, outlook stable

Ukrzaliznytsia records increase in daily cargo handling by more than 11% compared to June 2021

Govt authorizes finance minister to agree on terms of mandate letter between Oschadbank and EBRD to raise loan of up to EUR 100 mln

Energy Ministry asks Finance Ministry to support Guaranteed Buyer's initiative to issue govt bonds to pay for 20% of 'green' electricity for 2021

President Zelensky, IMF Managing Director Georgieva have phone call

IMF mission to visit Ukraine in Sept – IMF managing director

Zelensky, IMF director to discuss Ukraine's implementation of SBA on Wednesday

Ukrspyrt cuts number of distilleries by 25 in one year – Ukrspyrt head

ICAO IIIA instrument landing to be launched at Odesa airport this autumn

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD