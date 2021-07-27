Ukraine gets $500 mln from extra placement of 2029 eurobonds

Ukraine has received $500 million from an additional placement of $500 million eurobonds maturing on May 21, 2029, the Ministry of Finance has reported.

"On July 27, 2021, Ukraine carried out settlements for the additional placement of eurobonds in the amount of $500 million with an interest rate of 6.876% and maturity on May 21, 2029, the total outstanding amount of which was $1.25 billion," the ministry said on its website.

According to the announcement, the investor base of the entire transaction mainly consists of asset management funds (60.6%), hedge funds (32.9%), banks (3.5%), pension and insurance funds (2%) and private banks (0.9%).

"The highest demand was from investors from the United Kingdom, the United States and continental Europe, who purchased most of the additionally placed eurobonds - their shares amounted to 51.5%, 36.5% and 11%, respectively. Investors from Asia bought 1% of the additionally placed bonds," the ministry said.

As reported, on July 22, Ukraine carried out the pricing of an additional issue of eurobonds for $500 million with maturity on May 21, 2029, the additional issue was held with a yield of 6.30% and an offer price of 103.493% of par value.