Economy

16:22 27.07.2021

Ukraine gets $500 mln from extra placement of 2029 eurobonds

1 min read
Ukraine gets $500 mln from extra placement of 2029 eurobonds

Ukraine has received $500 million from an additional placement of $500 million eurobonds maturing on May 21, 2029, the Ministry of Finance has reported.

"On July 27, 2021, Ukraine carried out settlements for the additional placement of eurobonds in the amount of $500 million with an interest rate of 6.876% and maturity on May 21, 2029, the total outstanding amount of which was $1.25 billion," the ministry said on its website.

According to the announcement, the investor base of the entire transaction mainly consists of asset management funds (60.6%), hedge funds (32.9%), banks (3.5%), pension and insurance funds (2%) and private banks (0.9%).

"The highest demand was from investors from the United Kingdom, the United States and continental Europe, who purchased most of the additionally placed eurobonds - their shares amounted to 51.5%, 36.5% and 11%, respectively. Investors from Asia bought 1% of the additionally placed bonds," the ministry said.

As reported, on July 22, Ukraine carried out the pricing of an additional issue of eurobonds for $500 million with maturity on May 21, 2029, the additional issue was held with a yield of 6.30% and an offer price of 103.493% of par value.

Tags: #eurobonds #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:21 27.07.2021
Dpty Prosecutor General Mamedov says he is resigning

Dpty Prosecutor General Mamedov says he is resigning

15:04 27.07.2021
McDonald's in Ukraine sends nearly 200 tonnes of waste for recycling per month

McDonald's in Ukraine sends nearly 200 tonnes of waste for recycling per month

13:09 27.07.2021
Ukrainian athlete Us takes eighth place in women's rowing slalom at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian athlete Us takes eighth place in women's rowing slalom at Tokyo Olympics

12:19 27.07.2021
UNDP opens two renovated medical call centers in eastern Ukraine

UNDP opens two renovated medical call centers in eastern Ukraine

10:56 27.07.2021
COVID-19 cases again surging in Ukraine, 681 new cases reported in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

COVID-19 cases again surging in Ukraine, 681 new cases reported in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

11:01 26.07.2021
Ukraine records 213 new COVID-19 cases per day, 170 people recovered, 2 died

Ukraine records 213 new COVID-19 cases per day, 170 people recovered, 2 died

15:44 24.07.2021
Ukrainian Korostyliov takes fourth place in men's air pistol shooting at the Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian Korostyliov takes fourth place in men's air pistol shooting at the Tokyo Olympics

13:48 24.07.2021
Ukraine records 745 new COVID-19 cases recorded per day, 394 people recovered, 24 died – ministry

Ukraine records 745 new COVID-19 cases recorded per day, 394 people recovered, 24 died – ministry

11:31 23.07.2021
Ukrainian MFA protests over Russian CEC's decision to engage ORDLO population in parliamentary elections

Ukrainian MFA protests over Russian CEC's decision to engage ORDLO population in parliamentary elections

10:35 23.07.2021
Ukraine places additional 2029 eurobonds for $500 mln at 6.3% - Finance Ministry

Ukraine places additional 2029 eurobonds for $500 mln at 6.3% - Finance Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz could see UAH 105 bln of losses instead of declared profit of UAH 12.6 bln in Q1 2021 – head

SPF initiates joining Electrotyazhmash to Turboatom

EBRD will issue EUR 140 mln to Kyivteploenergo

G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukraine's statements of commitments to transition away coal, move towards net-zero

Naftogaz's head: Proposals to preserve transit in exchange for unprofitable gas purchases for Ukraine are unacceptable

LATEST

Naftogaz could see UAH 105 bln of losses instead of declared profit of UAH 12.6 bln in Q1 2021 – head

SPF initiates joining Electrotyazhmash to Turboatom

EBRD will issue EUR 140 mln to Kyivteploenergo

Razumkov signs laws stimulating development of electric transport in Ukraine

G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukraine's statements of commitments to transition away coal, move towards net-zero

Naftogaz's head: Proposals to preserve transit in exchange for unprofitable gas purchases for Ukraine are unacceptable

G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukraine's statements of commitments to transition away coal, move towards net-zero

Finance Minister discusses continuation of cooperation with IMF with Chargé d'Affaires of US in Ukraine

Smart Holding considers AMCU decision to cancel permission to buy 29.8% of Kharkivoblenergo shares unreasonable

Ukrzaliznytsia again discussing cooperation options with Deutsche Bahn

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD