Energy Ministry initiates introduction of black list of unfair electricity market participants to restrict their participation in bidding on bilateral contracts

The Ministry of Energy is initiating the introduction of a blacklist for unscrupulous participants in the electricity market in order to increase their liability for violations of contractual conditions, the ministry said on its website on Thursday.

At the same time, it is specified that the Ministry of Energy proposes to amend the regulations for organizing and holding an electronic auction for the sale of electricity at the Ukrainian Energy Exchange, providing for the introduction of a list of systematic violators of contractual obligations - the so-called Black List, which will temporarily restrict their participation in auctions under bilateral agreements.

As reported, after a sharp drop in the price at the day-ahead market on July 1-4, PJSC Centrenergo announced that more than a third of the company's partner traders stopped buying out the electricity volumes agreed by contracts due to losses. National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom, for its part, warned its counterparties that it would not consider proposals for early termination of contracts.