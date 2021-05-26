Economy

19:03 26.05.2021

Ex-head of PBN H+K Strategies Ukraine to expand cooperation between Naftogaz, intl organizations

Ex-head of PBN H+K Strategies Ukraine to expand cooperation between Naftogaz, intl organizations

The ex-director general of the Ukrainian branch of the international agency in the field of strategic communications, PBN Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Myron Wasylyk, as an advisor to the head of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, will deal with the issues of expanding cooperation with international organizations.

According to a press release, he also has experience with the U.S. Republican National Committee, the U.S. Department of State, and the U.S. Environmental ProtectionAgency.

In addition, Roman Suprun, who has experience in leading consulting companies and projects specializing in GR and lobbying, became the head of the direction of interaction with public authorities (GR communications). In particular, he accompanied the process of unbundling Naftogaz in the Verkhovna Rada.

"Naftogaz is strengthening its management team to achieve qualitative changes in interaction with stakeholders, carry out real and complex reforms, as well as search for new tools to counter the Nord Stream 2 project. These are the tasks that Myron Wasylyk and Roman Suprun will be working on at Naftogaz. In the near future, the team will only expand with professionals," the report says.

Naftogaz also confirmed the completion of work in the company of Olena Osmolovska (GR director), as well as advisers to the chairperson of the board Olena Zerkal (relations with stakeholders) and Vadym Hlamazdin (representing interests in the United States).

