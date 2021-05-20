Zelensky criticizes ex-head of Naftogaz for misuse of funds, financing of media

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has criticized the ex-executive board chairman of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev for misuse of funds for lobbyist offices, financing of media and individual journalists.

"There is a lot of money, and it is not you, not me, but all Ukrainian citizens who pay it. This is a serious problem," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

The head of state said that the dismissal of Kobolev is primarily due to the negative financial result shown by the company in 2020.

"Naftogaz shall fill the budget in accordance with their promises and in accordance with their operation plans," Zelensky said.