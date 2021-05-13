Economy

17:27 13.05.2021

France to finance 85% of EUR 300 mln contract for supply of firefighting car lifts for Emergency Service

2 min read
France to finance 85% of EUR 300 mln contract for supply of firefighting car lifts for Emergency Service

The framework agreement signed on Thursday by the governments of Ukraine and France, providing for the supply of 370 rescue vehicles-car lifters for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the amount of up to EUR 300 million, provides for the provision of financing by the French side in the amount of EUR 255 million (85% of the contract amount).

According to the text of the framework agreement at the disposal of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, the support will consist of a treasury loan of up to EUR 100 million provided by the French government represented by Natixis, and a bank loan of up to EUR 155 million, which will be provided by a bank or consortium banks from the EU. Bpifrans Assurance Export will act as a guarantor for it.

The agent bank will be Ukreximbank (Kyiv), the equipment supplier will be the French company Desautel SAS.

According to the agreement, financial support is provided for the purchase of goods and services from France, and also provides for the purchase of Ukrainian or foreign goods for the implementation of the contract in the amount of up to 50% of the amount of financial support.

The maturity of treasury and bank loans is no more than 10 years.

The terms of the agreement stipulate that in order to receive financing through a loan, the contract must be accepted for implementation no later than December 31, 2023, and the loan must be selected by the end of 2028.

The supply of goods and services from French suppliers, as well as the import and use of related goods for their production will be subject to VAT, other taxes and duties at a "zero" rate.

As reported, within the framework of the contract, the production of firefighting car lifts to provide extinguishing fires and rescue people from high-rise buildings will be partially concentrated in Ukraine. The first samples will be made in France.

According to Mykola Chechetkin, chairman of the State Emergency Service, at the present time, the service units have only 290 units of high-altitude lifts at their disposal, of which 260 have worked out their resource.

Tags: #cars #ukraine #france
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:55 13.05.2021
Finance Ministry raises forecast of payments on Ukraine's state debt in Q4, 2021 by UAH 1.9 bln

Finance Ministry raises forecast of payments on Ukraine's state debt in Q4, 2021 by UAH 1.9 bln

13:10 13.05.2021
Ukraine, France signs intergovernmental agreement on financing supplies of 130 electric locomotives for Ukrzaliznytsia – Alstom

Ukraine, France signs intergovernmental agreement on financing supplies of 130 electric locomotives for Ukrzaliznytsia – Alstom

13:07 13.05.2021
Ukraine, France sign agreements totaling over EUR 1.3 bln

Ukraine, France sign agreements totaling over EUR 1.3 bln

11:27 13.05.2021
EU says Russia is aiming to de facto integrate eastern Ukraine – media

EU says Russia is aiming to de facto integrate eastern Ukraine – media

11:20 13.05.2021
Zelensky signs laws on preferential customs clearance of cars with European license plates

Zelensky signs laws on preferential customs clearance of cars with European license plates

10:51 13.05.2021
U.S. experts train Ukrainian colleagues to respond to use of weapons of mass destruction

U.S. experts train Ukrainian colleagues to respond to use of weapons of mass destruction

10:14 13.05.2021
France is in favor of maintaining transit of Russian gas through Ukraine in sufficient quantities – Economy Minister

France is in favor of maintaining transit of Russian gas through Ukraine in sufficient quantities – Economy Minister

09:40 13.05.2021
Number of daily COVID-19 cases growing in Ukraine

Number of daily COVID-19 cases growing in Ukraine

10:21 12.05.2021
Ukraine sees 4,538 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 19,766 recoveries over past day

Ukraine sees 4,538 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 19,766 recoveries over past day

09:37 12.05.2021
Medvedchuk stays in Ukraine, "not going to hide" - Opposition Platform party

Medvedchuk stays in Ukraine, "not going to hide" - Opposition Platform party

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Finance Ministry raises forecast of payments on Ukraine's state debt in Q4, 2021 by UAH 1.9 bln

Interpipe announces successful $300 mln eurobonds placement

Zelensky signs law on Ukrenergo certification

Zelensky signs laws on preferential customs clearance of cars with European license plates

France is in favor of maintaining transit of Russian gas through Ukraine in sufficient quantities – Economy Minister

LATEST

Kyiv to attract EUR30 mln loan from EIB for modernization of street lighting

Interpipe announces successful $300 mln eurobonds placement

Zelensky signs law on Ukrenergo certification

Ukraine, U.S. to hold Trade and Investment Council - Trade Representative

Some 64% of Ukrainians against introduction of land market in Ukraine, 79% against selling it to foreigners

Normal work of BES means end of shadow economy in one year or two – MP Hetmantsev

UIA launches flights to Ras al-Khaimah in June

Ukrzaliznytsia receives UAH 35 mln in profit in April

Vitrenko intends to prepare Naftogaz for issue of eurobonds in Sept

Ukraine's inflation slows to 0.7% in April, to 8.4% y-o-y – statistics

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD