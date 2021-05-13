Economy

11:54 13.05.2021

Zelensky signs law on Ukrenergo certification

2 min read
Zelensky signs law on Ukrenergo certification

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law on amending some legislative acts of Ukraine concerning the certification of the transmission system operator.

"Adoption of this document will contribute to the fulfillment of Ukraine's international obligations regarding the implementation of the Third Energy Package of the EU. In particular, the law will provide for the possibility of certification of the electricity transmission system operator according to the model of the Independent System Operator (ISO) department. This model assumes that such an operator uses property that ensures the integrity of the unified energy system of Ukraine, at the same time this property remains the property of the state," the President's Office of Ukraine said. According to the document, the transmission system operator is a legal entity (joint stock company) responsible for the safe, reliable and efficient operation and development of the distribution system, which has received a license for the electricity transmission.

The operator of the transmission system can be not only the owner of the transmission system, as now, but also a business entity, 100% of whose corporate rights belong to the state or a state-owned company.

Only the ministry authorized by the Government of Ukraine may manage the facilities of state-owned property used for the transmission of electricity.

Thus, the government is deprived of the authority to terminate the rights of economic management of state-owned property used in the transmission of electricity, as well as the authority to repeal acts of ministries and other central executive agencies issued in the management of economic entities that transmit electricity.

The law defines the responsibilities of the regulator, the transmission system operator and the transmission system owner in accordance with the ISO branch model.

Tags: #zelensky #ukrenergo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:20 13.05.2021
Zelensky signs laws on preferential customs clearance of cars with European license plates

Zelensky signs laws on preferential customs clearance of cars with European license plates

18:16 12.05.2021
Zelensky calls to stop escalation of Palestinian-Israeli conflict immediately

Zelensky calls to stop escalation of Palestinian-Israeli conflict immediately

18:27 11.05.2021
Zelensky instructs govt to approve annual national program under auspices of Ukraine-NATO Commission for 2021 - decree

Zelensky instructs govt to approve annual national program under auspices of Ukraine-NATO Commission for 2021 - decree

11:56 11.05.2021
Zelensky: Ukraine's strategic course is EU, NATO membership

Zelensky: Ukraine's strategic course is EU, NATO membership

11:27 11.05.2021
There was probability of full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia, but escalation was prevented – Zelensky

There was probability of full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia, but escalation was prevented – Zelensky

17:07 08.05.2021
Zelensky: we can and must do everything to prevent new war in future

Zelensky: we can and must do everything to prevent new war in future

16:08 08.05.2021
Zelensky in Luhansk region honors memory of those killed during World War II

Zelensky in Luhansk region honors memory of those killed during World War II

12:28 08.05.2021
Zelensky approves regulation on Center for Countering Disinformation

Zelensky approves regulation on Center for Countering Disinformation

18:29 07.05.2021
Ukraine to provide humanitarian aid to India due to difficult situation with COVID-19 – Zelensky

Ukraine to provide humanitarian aid to India due to difficult situation with COVID-19 – Zelensky

13:35 06.05.2021
Zelensky invites Biden to visit Ukraine

Zelensky invites Biden to visit Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Finance Ministry raises forecast of payments on Ukraine's state debt in Q4, 2021 by UAH 1.9 bln

Interpipe announces successful $300 mln eurobonds placement

Zelensky signs laws on preferential customs clearance of cars with European license plates

France is in favor of maintaining transit of Russian gas through Ukraine in sufficient quantities – Economy Minister

Ukrzaliznytsia receives UAH 35 mln in profit in April

LATEST

Finance Ministry raises forecast of payments on Ukraine's state debt in Q4, 2021 by UAH 1.9 bln

Kyiv to attract EUR30 mln loan from EIB for modernization of street lighting

Interpipe announces successful $300 mln eurobonds placement

France to finance 85% of EUR 300 mln contract for supply of firefighting car lifts for Emergency Service

France is in favor of maintaining transit of Russian gas through Ukraine in sufficient quantities – Economy Minister

Ukraine, U.S. to hold Trade and Investment Council - Trade Representative

Some 64% of Ukrainians against introduction of land market in Ukraine, 79% against selling it to foreigners

Normal work of BES means end of shadow economy in one year or two – MP Hetmantsev

UIA launches flights to Ras al-Khaimah in June

Ukrzaliznytsia receives UAH 35 mln in profit in April

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD