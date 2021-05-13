Zelensky signs law on Ukrenergo certification

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law on amending some legislative acts of Ukraine concerning the certification of the transmission system operator.

"Adoption of this document will contribute to the fulfillment of Ukraine's international obligations regarding the implementation of the Third Energy Package of the EU. In particular, the law will provide for the possibility of certification of the electricity transmission system operator according to the model of the Independent System Operator (ISO) department. This model assumes that such an operator uses property that ensures the integrity of the unified energy system of Ukraine, at the same time this property remains the property of the state," the President's Office of Ukraine said. According to the document, the transmission system operator is a legal entity (joint stock company) responsible for the safe, reliable and efficient operation and development of the distribution system, which has received a license for the electricity transmission.

The operator of the transmission system can be not only the owner of the transmission system, as now, but also a business entity, 100% of whose corporate rights belong to the state or a state-owned company.

Only the ministry authorized by the Government of Ukraine may manage the facilities of state-owned property used for the transmission of electricity.

Thus, the government is deprived of the authority to terminate the rights of economic management of state-owned property used in the transmission of electricity, as well as the authority to repeal acts of ministries and other central executive agencies issued in the management of economic entities that transmit electricity.

The law defines the responsibilities of the regulator, the transmission system operator and the transmission system owner in accordance with the ISO branch model.