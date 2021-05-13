France is in favor of maintaining transit of Russian gas through Ukraine in sufficient quantities – Economy Minister

France is in favor of maintaining the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine in sufficient quantities and in principle against any foreign interference in EU energy policy, Minister of the Economy and Finance, France Bruno Le Maire has said.

"And as you rightly pointed out, Nord Stream 2 project cannot be disconnected from the issue of Russian gas transit through Ukraine. We fully understand the concerns of Ukraine about this question. We are in favor of maintaining Ukrainian transit in sufficient quantities. France was fully supportive of the conclusion of December 2019 Russian-Ukrainian transit agreement, in which the EU acted as a mediator, and we are very much attached to its implementation," Le Maire told Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that France was fundamentally opposed to any foreign interference in the energy policy of the EU and its member states.

"Regarding Nord Stream 2, the position of France has already been very clear. As a matter of principle, France is opposed to any kind of foreign interference in the energy policy of the EU and its member states. It is up to us to decide how to diversify our gas supply and how to reinforce energy security of the EU," the minister said.